Donald Trump announced on Tuesday (15) his pre-candidacy for the White House, laying the foundation of a campaign for the Republican nomination that promises to be relentless in the conservative field, hurt and divided by the disappointment of the recent midterm elections.

America is “back,” the 76-year-old former president told hundreds of supporters gathered in a room decorated with the American flag at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

“To make America great and glorious again, I announce tonight my candidacy for president,” said Trump, minutes after delivering the official document to the country’s electoral authority.

The early announcement of Trump’s candidacy is seen as an attempt to stay ahead of other Republicans and avoid potential criminal charges over investigations he is the subject of.

In an hour-long speech, Trump praised and, at times, exaggerated his achievements as the 45th president in United States history and attacked Democrat Joe Biden, who defeated him in 2020.

“I will make sure Joe Biden doesn’t get another four years,” Trump promised, while the president responded on Twitter: “Donald Trump has failed the United States.”

Trump announced the candidacy with several potential downsides.

He is the target of several investigations for his conduct before, during and after his term as president, which could result in his ineligibility.

He is investigated for alleged fraud in the family businesses, for his role in his supporters’ attack on the Capitol in January 2021, for his attempt to annul the 2020 elections and for hiding confidential documents in Mar-a-Lago.

Republicans are trying to overcome the wounds caused by the midterm elections. Some are convinced they didn’t get better results because of the failure of Trump-backed candidates.

Some wonder whether Trump, with his politics and legal problems, is the right person to represent the party in 2024.

He has several strong rivals for the 2024 primaries, in particular Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who won a landslide victory in his re-election on Nov. 8.

– “Nation in Decline” –

Furthermore, the powerful media empire of Rupert Murdoch seems to have abandoned Trump, called a “loser” after the midterm elections.

It also has problems with Facebook and Twitter, social networks that were instrumental in its impressive political rise.

In Tuesday’s speech, Trump attacked Biden on the issues of inflation, crime and immigration, mocked climate change and said his administration defeated Islamic State, kept North Korea in check and built a wall along the border with Mexico.

“Under our leadership, we were a great and glorious nation. But now we are a nation in decline,” she said. “This is not just a campaign, this is a crusade to save our country.”

“In two years, the Biden administration has destroyed the American economy,” he said. “With a victory, we will go back to building the best economy in history.”

He also denounced the “bloody streets” of big cities for “violent crimes” and promised to “restore and guarantee security at the borders”.

Biden, 79, intends to run for re-election, but should only make a decision in 2023.

Ahead of the midterm elections, Trump made his support conditional on candidates if they deny the results of the 2020 vote.

But a series of defeats by Trump’s most loyal allies has undermined his momentum for Tuesday.

The Republicans have failed in their attempt to wrest control of the Senate from the Democrats, and although they are on the verge of controlling the House of Representatives, it will be a slim majority.

Still, despite being dropped by several major Republican donors, Trump has already raised $100 million.

At the moment, DeSantis looks like Trump’s main rival in the Republican Party, a race that could also include former Vice President Mike Pence, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.