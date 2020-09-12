“It is a new period of peace,” the Israeli Prime Minister reacted on Friday.

“This can be a really historic day!” A month after the settlement between the United Arab Emirates and the Hebrew state, Donald Trump introduced, Friday, September 11, the normalization of relations between Bahrain and Israel. “There are issues taking place within the Center East that nobody might have even thought of”, added the American president, all smiles. It’s, for him, a valuable diplomatic success with lower than eight weeks of the American presidential election.

The normalization of relations between Israel and US allies within the Center East, together with the rich Gulf monarchies, is a key goal of Donald Trump’s regional technique to include Iran, an enemy of the USA and d ‘Israel.

“As different nations normalize their relations with Israel, which we’re certain will occur, pretty shortly the area will turn into extra steady, safer and extra affluent.”, stated the US president.

Israeli Prime Minister Benyamin Netanyahu instantly celebrated this settlement. “Residents of Israel, I’m moved to tell you that tonight we’ll attain one other peace settlement with one other Arab nation, Bahrain. This settlement is along with the historic peace with the United Arab Emirates.”, did he declare.

“It took us 26 years to achieve a second to a 3rd peace settlement (…) however 29 days to achieve a peace settlement between the third and the fourth Arab state. And there shall be extra. others. It is a new period of peace “, added Benyamin Nétanyahu

Bahrain and Israel share the identical hostility in direction of Tehran, which Manama accuses of instrumentalizing the Shiite group in Bahrain towards the ruling Sunni dynasty.

The Palestinian Authority and the Islamist motion Hamas instantly castigated the announcement. “The settlement between Bahrain and Israel is a stab behind the Palestinian trigger and the Palestinian folks “, stated Ahmad Majdalani, Minister of Social Affairs of the Palestinian Authority. Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, denounced a “aggression” inflicting “critical injury” to the Palestinian trigger.

Khaled al-Khalifa, an adviser to the King of Bahrain, considers that this settlement contributes to “safety, stability and prosperity” of the area. This initiative “sends a constructive and inspiring message to the folks of Israel {that a} simply and complete peace with the Palestinians is the easiest way”, he added.