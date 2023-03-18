Home page politics

From: Daniel Dillman

Donald Trump, former US President, has announced his own arrest. © Scott Olson/AFP

Donald Trump writes on his online platform that he is threatened with arrest next week. He calls his followers to protest.

Washington, D.C. – donald trump announced his own arrest on Truth Social. He will be arrested “on Tuesday” by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, according to the former president of the United States USA. In a message consisting only of capital letters, Trump called on his supporters to protest the arrest.

After a furious sweeping attack on the “radical left” who “stole the election” and “locked up patriots like animals”, Donald Trump wrote: “By far the leading Republican nominee and former President of the United States of America will be next on Tuesday be arrested this week.” He urged his fans to protest to “take back our nation!”

Donald Trump announces his own arrest – and refers to “illegal disclosures”

Donald Trump referred to “illegal revelations” in his message. According to the US news channel Fox News are there indeed plans by the prosecution to meet with law enforcement next week to “discuss the logistics for next week which would mean they expect an indictment next week”. The broadcaster is citing sources from the district attorney’s office.

The charges against Donald Trump mentioned relate to those that have been ongoing for years Investigations against the ex-president because of alleged hush money payments to erotic actress Stormy Daniels. Trump’s former attorney, Michael Cohen, wired Daniels $130,000 during the 2016 presidential campaign to keep her from discussing her affair with the then-Republican nominee. Trump, in turn, is said to have paid the money back to Cohen in installments, but may have violated campaign finance laws.

Donald Trump’s spokesman speaks up

Steven Cheung, a spokesman for Donald Trump, described the investigation Fox News as a “witch hunt”. The Manhattan prosecutor is part of the “radical Democrats” and would therefore pursue his own agenda against the former president. (dil)