The former president made official his intentions to run for the head of state of his country for the third time in a row, after losing the 2020 elections to Joe Biden. The announcement comes after the electoral disappointment that the Republican Party has suffered in the midterm elections and with the possibility that this formation may have other names running for the presidency, such as former Vice President Mike Pence or Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. .

“America’s Comeback Begins Right Now.” With these words, former President Donald Trump inaugurated the speech in which he announced his candidacy for the White House in the 2024 presidential elections. The Republican magnate made his intentions official after weeks of speculation about his possible attempt to return to the presidency after to be defeated in 2020 against Democrat Joe Biden when trying to seek his re-election.

The ex-president gave a speech to announce it at his Mar-a-Lago mansion in front of dozens of journalists and several of his followers, giving a general review of the international and national policy he carried out during his government and criticizing the management of his rival. in the 2020 electoral contest on issues such as the war in Ukraine, the economy or the relationship with China by assuring that “the last two years of the Biden government have been a moment of pain and despair for the United States.”

Trump made several references to the “decline” that the United States is suffering since the arrival of the Democratic Party to power, whom he considers to be “radical left”. The Republican leader vowed to “make America great again.”

Minutes before delivering his speech, Donald Trump filled out all the necessary paperwork to be able to launch into the presidential race.

Trump’s announcement comes in a turbulent context for the Republican Party after the poor results in the midterm elections last week. The former president promised during the campaign a “red wave” in which his party would take over the Senate and the House of Representatives, something that has not happened despite the economic situation in the United States due to inflation.

The Democrats managed to maintain their majority in the Senate, won important governorships and, in the absence of knowing the latest counts, they will lose their majority in the House of Representatives by the minimum, a difference that is easily bridged for the Joe Biden government when it comes to legislating and pass laws. The main intention of ‘Trumpism’ was to block the two years that Biden still has ahead of him to wear him out politically ahead of the 2024 elections.

In addition to this question, the situation that Donald Trump is experiencing within the party is different from that of a few years ago. Although the former president has a large group of unconditional followers, the MAGA (Make America Great Again, the acronym for Trump’s slogan in the 2016 elections), the poor results in the midterm elections and the constant controversies of the former president have fact that alternative voices are running to lead the Republican Party in 2024.

Among the names that sound the loudest are those of the governor of the state of Florida, Ron DeSantis, after having achieved extraordinary results in this state, and that of the former vice president of the United States Mike Pence, who after the assault on the Capitol carried out by supporters of Donald Trump after one of his speeches on January 6, 2021, has become one of his biggest opponents within the party.

News in development…