The outrage over Donald Trump extends far into private life: Ivanka Trump’s sister-in-law has publicly positioned herself against Trump – and talked about family disputes.

Washington – More and more employees are turning away from Donald Trump now and then. But the wave of outrage after the storm on the Capitol provoked by Trump extends into the private sphere: Now a part of Jared Kushners Family against US presidents positioned.

Kushner is a senior advisor to Trump and husband of Trump’s daughter Ivanka. His brother Joshua Kushner has been on the side of the for some time Democrats, until 2016 he supported the Political party. Out of love for his brother, however, he renounces his activities in the Comment on politicsas Joshua Kushner publicly stated.

Joshua Kushner’s wife Karlie Kloss however, has repeatedly campaigned against the Republicans via social media, US President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka Trump agile. The model has been married to Kushner for two years and is expecting their first child.

Jared Kushner: His sister-in-law is not on the side of the Trump clan

Even before the US election * spoke to himself Lump For Joe Biden and posted a photo with a face mask with the Biden Harris logo. “I’m sure that I’m not the only person in this country who doesn’t necessarily agree with her family on politics,” the model is quoted as saying in various magazines.

This time, however, she grabbed it Trump *-Clan directly to: “Results of democratic elections to accept is patriotic. Not doing so and inciting violence is anti-American, ”wrote Lump in one Tweet.

Donald Trump and family: Ivanka’s husband Jared Kushner also faces headwinds privately

And apparently there are also political disputes behind the scenes within the Kushner family. A follower replied Lump: “Tell your sister-in-law and your sister-in-law”. The woman promptly received a response from the model: “I’ve tried”.

I’ve tried – Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) January 7, 2021

Karlie Kloss tweet plays on Donald Trump allegationthat the election result was only in favor of fraud Joe Biden * failed. But it was also a reaction to one that has since been deleted Tweet of Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump. This wrote about the mob at the Capitol that they were “American patriots”.

No. Peaceful protest is patriotic. Violence is unacceptable and must be condemned in the strongest terms. https://t.co/GwngZTqzTH – Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 6, 2021

After a request one CNN– A new post appeared on the profile of the journalist Trump daughter: "No. Peaceful protest is patriotic. Violence is unacceptable and must be severely condemned."