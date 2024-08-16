Donald Trump does not change his position on the electric transition. The lawsuit filed by the UAW union against him and Elon Musk for “intimidation and threats against workers” does not seem to have scared him particularly: the former Tycoon has recently confirmed the own distrust towards electric cars, despite the support of his friend and entrepreneur Elon Musk.

Trump against electric cars

During a press conference at his resort in Bedminster, referring to the energy transition plan approved by Congress at the initiative of the Biden administration, Donald Trump said that he will put an end to Kamala Harris’ war on energy and Green New Scam. No slip: Trump deliberately used the term “scam”, in fact a fraudinstead of “deal”, which is the original name of the plan.

Despite Elon Musk…

“I will also end the obligations to favor electric vehicles, despite Elon Musk’s endorsement”, added the former US president, referring to Tesla’s number one and the subsidies to promote the electricity sector. From this point of view, it must be said that Trump has always played on two fronts: only ten days ago the former Tycoon had said he was “in favor of electric carsI have to be because Elon Musk has guaranteed me his support, and so I have no choice. But while I want you to have gasoline cars, hybrids and every type of car imaginable, they want everyone to go with electric cars.”