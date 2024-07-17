Having just turned 75, The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has been strengthening for two years, following the invasion of Ukraine ordered by President Vladimir Putin to his troops in February 2022.

The attack forced the thirty member states to wake up, understand the magnitude of the challenge that the Kremlin posed to them in rearming and work with the greatest political and military coordination since the end of the Cold War (1991) more than three decades ago.

Significant Increases in defence budgets in Germany, France, and a good part of the 31 countries that make up the Atlantic Alliancehave been taking place since the Russian assault with the dual purpose of supplying President Volodymyr Zelensky’s troops – Ukraine is just beginning its long journey to join the organization – and strengthening European defenses in order to persuade Putin.

Between 2022 and 2023, Europe increased its arms imports by 21 percent, while sales in the rest of the world decreased. More than 55 percent of these purchases went to the military industry of NATO’s main partner, the United States. But, apart from imported material, local production has received a significant boost in these European nations, which aspire to supply themselves about 60 percent of the military equipment they need by 2030.

Trump claims, without proving it, that with him in the White House, Putin – his friend – would not have attacked Ukraine

In addition to military spending, which consolidates NATO’s power thanks to the coordination mechanisms between the different armies, the Atlantic Alliance has multiplied its joint military exercises. And the strongest countries, such as France and the United Kingdom,today have military personnel and equipment – including tanks and fighter planes – installed in the countries recently integrated into the organization, those of Eastern Europe, which are the most at risk, since they are closer to the threatening Russia.

The scenario is very different at the moment from the crude description that French President Emmanuel Macron made in November 2019 when he spoke of “NATO’s brain death”.

NATO heads of state and government pose for a photo at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington during the summit commemorating the 75th anniversary of the NATO alliance. Photo:EFE

More economic resources, increased production of weapons and ammunition, optimized use of technological resources such as satellites, aerial and marine drones, and a wealth of real-time intelligence information have been combined with more agile mechanisms for political coordination – for decision-making – and military coordination – in training and operations.

“No one is talking about brain death anymore, because NATO is once again able to comply with its fundamental principle,” a diplomatic source in Paris told EL TIEMPO. This is, as the Atlantic Treaty says, the “principle of collective defence,” which guarantees that “an armed attack against one or more (of the members) in Europe or North America will be considered an attack against all of them” and will have the consequent response from the entire Alliance.

A possible Donald Trump presidency could put clouds on the horizon for NATO

Former US President Donald Trump. Photo:AFP

“But the fact that Macron’s words are no longer valid today does not mean that NATO’s future is clear,” the source added. “On the contrary, the risks are multiplying and if things go wrong politically in countries like the United States and France, the Alliance could be in danger of disappearing.”

While Biden painted an optimistic picture at the NATO summit, Trump denigrated the Alliance in a speech

In this regard, the greatest fear that European leaders and military personnel, as well as international analysts, share is a victory for Republican candidate Donald Trump in the November elections. An increasingly likely option, given the repeated signs of cognitive problems of his opponent, President Joe Biden, and given the obvious proselytizing advantage that Trumpism is taking of the very serious attack against its leader, on Saturday in Pennsylvania.

Opening last week’s summit of NATO leaders in the same Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium where the North Atlantic Treaty was signed in 1949, Biden painted an optimistic and positive picture, saying the organization remains “the bulwark of global security.”

For the Democratic leader, in critical moments the members of the Alliance “choose unity over division, progress over regression, freedom over tyranny and hope over fear…”

US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo:AFP

Peter Baker, analyst and chief correspondent for the New York Times At the White House, he noted on Thursday, July 11, that hours after Biden’s speech, at a campaign event in Doral, Florida, Trump “denigrated the Alliance.”

The former president and candidate said that, while in the White House, he soon discovered that the other members “were not paying, we were paying (…) almost entirely for NATO.”

As it often happens, Trump plays with inaccuracies and makes his audiences believe that many member countries do not pay their contributions to the Alliance, and that the United States must pay for all of them. He has even sometimes suggested that the other members should pay Washington to protect them, and they do not do so. That is false.

NATO’s new secretary general, Mark Rutte, was chosen because he has a reputation for knowing how to deal with Donald Trump

What exists is a commitment by all members to spend 2 percent of GDP on defense and security, and until recently, a good number of members were not fulfilling this commitment.

That has been improving, and not only because of pressure from Trump. In fact, every American president this century has called out their partners for not reaching that 2 percent of GDP level. But it was the Russian invasion of Ukraine that was the most powerful persuasive argument, forcing almost all European NATO members to increase their defence spending, so that by 2024, 18 of the 31 will meet the target and half a dozen more will be very close.

There is no intention in Trump’s rhetoric to acknowledge this change. For the effectiveness of his populist-nationalist discourse, it is more convenient to say that the partners continue to fail to comply. And when in an interview he is told that Washington cannot play at weakening NATO, when faced with an enemy as unpredictable and aggressive as Putin, he goes off on a tangent.

Using an argument that has no basis and that no recognized international analyst accepts, the former president stated in a recent interview on Fox News that if he had been President “Ukraine would not have been attacked.” He added, by way of explanation: “I had a very good relationship with President Putin, we got along very well.”

Populist leaders from the left and right who also worry NATO

Viktor Orbán and Martine Le Pen. Photo:x: PM_ViktorOrban

A Trump victory is not the only concern for NATO. Its leaders are also worried about a triumph of populism in France, whether it is from the right or the left.

As the analyst of the Spanish newspaper explained well The countryAndrea Rizzi, The leader of the National Rally (RN), the right-wing populist Marine Le Pen, as well as the leader of the radical left Jean-Luc Mélenchon, are “other thorns in the side” of NATO.

“The first – Rizzi explained a week ago – wants to withdraw France from the integrated command of the Alliance, and the second continued to declare in March 2022 – when Russia had already invaded Ukraine – that NATO is “a useless organization that creates tensions”.

Although his left-wing alliance, the New Popular Front, fell short of an absolute majority, Mélenchon still aspires to become or appoint a close associate as prime minister.

As for Le Pen, she won far fewer seats than she expected in the recent legislative elections, but she is the favourite to win the presidential election in 2027. And in the European Parliament she has just united the RN with the party of the Hungarian Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, Putin’s great friend in NATO.

This is the complex panorama that awaits the former Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, newly elected as the new Secretary General of the Alliance.

Mark Rutte. Photo:EFE

The 57-year-old centre-right liberal leader, who has been in charge of the Dutch government for the past 14 years, had to deal with Trump several times during the American’s term in office between 2017 and 2021, and according to experts, he always knew how to handle him.

Among other things, because he has acknowledged that, beyond the loose way in which Trump describes the failure to meet defense spending by several members, the former president, who is seeking reelection, has some reason. “We should stop whining about Trump,” he recently told his colleagues during the security summit in Munich, before proclaiming that it was time to listen to the Republican’s complaints.

But even if he is able to handle Trump well, and keep him in the Alliance with the argument of the significant increase in defense spending by European members, Rutte has another challenge: to get NATO to focus on Europe, the continent it was created to defend.

In recent years, both the United States and the United Kingdom have set their sights on the Pacific, seeking to contain the threat posed by China, which not only seeks to integrate Taiwan but exerts increasing influence throughout the region, backed by its threatening military apparatus.

Russia remains NATO’s raison d’être and Putin must be defeated

Among leading experts on NATO, there is consensus that the Alliance should not divert its efforts outside the Old World.

Late last week, British international analyst Simon Tisdall argued that “rather than seeking new global challenges and missions, NATO should focus on proactively confronting the extremely dangerous threat on Europe’s eastern borders. It is the same threat that motivated the founding of the Alliance in 1949,” he said.

Tisdall reminded the new NATO secretary general that “Russia remains NATO’s raison d’être” and stressed that “Putin must be defeated unequivocally, and he and his murderous generals brought to justice. For the alternative – the loss of Ukraine – could mean the end of NATO.”

MAURICIO VARGAS

Senior Analyst EL TIEMPO

MAURICIO VARGAS

Senior Analyst EL TIEMPO