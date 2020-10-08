The contradictory messages sent by the entourage of the American president suffering from Covid-19 have sown trouble since the announcement of his contamination.

Questions remain about the state of health of President of the United States Donald Trump, suffering from Covid-19, despite statements from the White House claiming that his health continues to improve. “It’s cacophonous communication from the start. We’ve been lied to.”, indicated the historian Thomas Snégaroff, specialist of the United States, Monday, October 5 on franceinfo. A situation reminiscent of precedents in the history of the United States: “There has often been a form of mystery” around the state of health of American presidents, explained historian Thomas Snégaroff at the microphone of franceinfo.

franceinfo: For what reasons is there uncertainty around Donald Trump’s state of health?

Thomas Snégaroff: There are three factors that today make us a little dubious about everything we are told. First, Donald Trump is thousands of lies, compiled by American journalists since he was at the head of the world’s leading economic and geopolitical power. There is already a doubt about the presidential word. Second factor: it’s cacophonous communication from the start. We were lied to. That we know, on the necessary oxygenation of the president Friday, on the fever which was weak then important. So there are doubts even within the medical profession. It should also be noted that the personal doctor of the President of the United States is generally a military man and the President of the United States and the “commander-in-chief”. So, there is an almost hierarchical relationship of authority to submission between the president and his doctor. The third factor that can also make us doubt is Donald Trump’s permanent relationship with his body. He has already lied about his health. It is known that he himself had drawn up a medical report according to which his personal doctor explained that he had an extraordinary body, of a young man of 20 years and that he could live up to 200 years. He wants so much to show how strong he is that we are entitled to wonder without falling into the somewhat easy conspiracy whether the presidential word can be taken for granted or not in this case.

Is it new in the history of the United States that doubts exist about the state of health of the president?

There has often been a form of mystery and a “certain body” defense of the president. In July 1985, President Ronald Reagan had surgery for cancerous polyps, but the White House gave the impression of a president in good shape, a form of “thunder” as one hears it in an archive. They said somewhat the same thing at the time, namely that the president was able to govern. It reminds a little of the photos of Donald Trump in the hospital, just to say that there is no need to put in place the 25th Amendment, the one which provides for transferring power to the vice-president if the president does not. is not in good condition for a while.

Have there been other stories like this?

Yes, in the story there are elements that are disturbing. Woodrow Wilson, president during the First World War, suffered an attack in 1919 and was unable to govern. It is his wife herself who will take the controls. Doctors will lie. There is no record of John Kennedy’s true state of health because it was so covered up that no one knew. There’s also the case of Franklin Delano Roosevelt, president during World War II, who was in a wheelchair for years without anyone in the public really knowing. Americans were being sold, much like Trump today, the virility of a man who had beaten polio. And then even more dramatic, something that was not said at the time: he had cancer. And a few months after his fourth election, he died of this disease, creating a political vacuum because of an electoral lie.