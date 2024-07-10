For several weeks now, Democrats in the United States have been talking about nothing else. If Donald Trump wins the White House in November, they say, he will put the so-called ‘Project 2025’ into motion from day one, an initiative that emerged from the most conservative ranks of the country and that proposes a massive expansion of executive power to implement an extreme, Christian-centered agenda that includes restrictions on birth control, the end of same-sex marriages, the deportation of thousands of immigrants, and the dismissal and replacement of any public official who opposes him, among other things.

The project is the work of the Heritage Foundation Think Tank, which is closely tied to the Republican Party, which has been working for years with more than 100 conservative organizations to develop a roadmap for the next president with an affinity for this party.

It is currently being led by two former Trump administration officials: Paul Dans, who was chief of staff at the Office of Personnel Management and serves as the project director; and Spencer Chretien, a former special assistant to Trump and now associate director of the project. But he also has the close collaboration of people very close to the former president such as Stephen Miller, who was part of his administration and now plays a central role in his electoral campaign.

The initiative, on paper, is a presidential transition proposal that is composed of four pillars: a policy guide for the next administration, a LinkedIn-style database of “verified” personnel from which new officials would be drawn; a plan to train this group of officials called the “Presidential Management Academy,” and a manual of actions to be taken within the first 180 days in office.

Recently, Heritage released a 900-page document outlining most of the proposals. But its president, Kevin Roberts, caused a storm by saying that it is a “second American revolution that will not be bloody if the left allows it.”

This extreme agenda was designed for him, it reflects his position on most issues

Since then, Trump and his campaign have tried to distance themselves. The former president, in fact, says he doesn’t even know about the project. Something that is, of course, unlikely since dozens of his closest collaborators are working on it. But others in his entourage who do admit it say that they are simply proposals and do not necessarily reflect the former president’s vision for a possible second term.

But Democrats, on the defensive since President Joe Biden’s poor showing in the televised debate two weeks ago, have focused on the issue.

“Don’t believe Trump’s denials. He is a compulsive liar. This extreme agenda was designed for him, reflects his position on most issues, and presents a dystopian vision of America that will be imposed on us by force, with violence, and should be the cause of nightmares,” the Biden campaign said in a statement.

Real or not, Project 2025 does indeed reflect many of the ideas that have been floated by Trump and many in his party. These are some of the main ones.

1. A system under the control of the president

The heart of the initiative It is based on the theory of a “unitary executive” that would allow Trump to implement the profound changes he attempted during his first government. but that were not possible given the internal control exercised by the “bureaucracy.” To this end, he proposes that the entire federal system, including independent agencies such as the Department of Justice, be placed under presidential control.

Something that in practice, they say, would speed up decision making. To achieve thisthe labor guarantees that thousands of public employees currently have would be eliminated (or career) officials who could later be replaced by political appointees.

There is talk of removing 50,000 of these employees and replacing them with “Trumpists” appointed by the president, who would be given a “loyalty” test that would include clear opposition to abortion and the unequivocal declaration that a family can only consist of a man and a woman.

He also calls for the FBI to be abolished and replaced with another agency that serves the president’s needs.

For Democrats, The proposal is not only unconstitutional and discriminatory, but also dangerous because it would give the president absolute power. to pursue his political rivals.

2. Border wall and mass deportations of migrants

The document proposes, among other things, finishing building a wall on the border with Mexico. -one of Trump’s most emblematic ideas during his first administration-, a mass deportation of illegals that would include raids even in schools and churches -something that is prohibited today- and would end the concept of “sanctuary cities” that today offer protection to undocumented immigrants even in the face of federal mandates.

Other proposals include increasing fees charged to immigrants to process residency or work visas and ending DACA.

The plan involves consolidating, under the president’s authority, the various agencies that deal with immigration issues in the United States. and a great expansion of his powers.

Other proposals include increasing the fees charged to immigrants to process residency or work visas. and end DACA, the Obama administration program that has prevented the deportation of people who came to the U.S. illegally as children.

Similarly, and this is something Trump has already suggested, he plans to use the military and the National Guard to guard the border and combat drug traffickers.

3. Abortion, family and other social issues

The Bill does not call for a nationwide abortion ban and maintains the idea that this is a decision for each state. However, proposes withdrawing the abortion pill mifepristone from the market and restricting its access to people with pregnancies of seven weeks or less since these, and other methods of terminating pregnancies, can be sent through the mail.

The guidance recommends that the next secretary of Health and Human Services scrap the Reproductive Health Care Access Task Force established by the Biden administration and instead create a “pro-life task force” to ensure that all of its divisions “defend the lives and health of women and their unborn children.”

In a section titled “The Family Agenda,” the proposal recommends that the head of Health and Human Services “proudly declare that men and women are biological realities.” and that “married men and women are the ideal and natural family structure because all children have a right to be raised by the men and women who conceived them.”

In addition, it proposes that the Department of Health promote “a definition of marriage and family based on the Bible and reinforced by the social sciences.” that transgender people be prohibited from serving in the military and that a long list of terms be eliminated from all federal laws and regulations, including “sexual orientation,” “diversity, equity and inclusion”“gender equality”, “abortion” and “reproductive rights”.

It also proposes banning pornography and imposing prison sentences for those who produce and sell it.

4. Energy and environment

The document proposes drastically cutting federal money for research and investment in renewable energy. and calls on the next president to “stop the war on oil and natural gas.”

In this sense, current carbon reduction targets would be replaced by efforts to increase hydrocarbon production and ensure energy security.

At the same time, calls for eliminating or reducing the role of agencies such as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), which studies climate change and monitors the country’s meteorological activity. According to the authors, these agencies raise unnecessary alarms about climate change and therefore harm the prospects of economic growth.

They also call for the elimination or reform of the food guides that the Department of Agriculture has been publishing for 40 years to promote a healthier diet, since in their opinion these guides have been infiltrated by non-food elements such as climate change and sustainability.