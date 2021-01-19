The outgoing president of the United States, Donald Trump, highlighted on Tuesday that he is leaving the White House as “the first president in decades who has not started new wars”, in a farewell message before being replaced by Democrat Joe Biden, who will take possession on Wednesday.

“I am especially proud to be the first president in decades who has not started new wars.“he stressed in a videotaped speech.

Trump decided not to attend the inauguration ceremony of his successor, and will leave Washington tomorrow for his private mansion in Palm Beach (Florida) hours before Biden arrives at the White House.

In his speech, in which he didn’t mention Biden by nameHe limited himself to stating that he will “pray” for the new Administration and pumped his chest for the achievements of his four years in office.

“We revitalized our alliances – he stressed – and we urged the nations of the world to stand up to China like never before” and as a result “of the courageous diplomacy and a realism based on principles” they were reached “historic Middle East peace accords“, said.

“It is the dawn in the new East Fear and we’re bringing our soldiers back home“He said, referring to the reduction in the number of US troops deployed in Afghanistan, Syria and Iraq, among other places.

In the same farewell video, the president spoke about what happened in the Capitol and assured that “all Americans were horrified” and that “violence constitutes an attack on what we value as Americans.”

However, the New York magnate has transferred that the “movement” that elected him as president of the North American nation “it’s only just begun. “

Source: EFE / DPA

