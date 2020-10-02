After his advisor tested positive, Donald and Melania Trump also tested positive.

Washington – US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania have dealt with the Coronavirus infected. Trump announced this on Friday night (local time) on Twitter.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The president and his wife had to rely on that Coronavirus Get tested because a close adviser to Trump had previously tested positive. Trump confirmed in an interview with Fox News on Thursday evening (local time) that Hope Hicks got infected. “She tested positive,” said Trump. “We spend a lot of time with her.” Trump expected to get his result later that evening or Friday morning. “In the meantime we will start our quarantine process,” wrote the 74-year-old on Twitter after the interview.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

