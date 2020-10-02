After his advisor tested positive, Donald and Melania Trump’s corona test was also positive. Trump has a guess as to where Hope Hicks could have been infected.

Update from October 2, 12:57 p.m .: Could also Donald Trumps challenger Joe Biden have been infected with the coronavirus? Melania and Donald Trump tested positive. They were already infectious when they were Joe Biden met at the TV duel? Photos of the behavior of the first lady are irritating.

Update from October 2nd, 12.30 p.m .: The American President’s corona disease Donald Trump according to the applicant for the CDU chairmanship, Friedrich Merz*, have a major impact on the US election campaign. The elections are in a month, half of the remaining election campaign time will consequently “be held under completely different conditions,” Merz told the TV broadcaster on Friday World.

One also has to wait and see how badly the president is infected. And one has to wait and see what happens to competitor Joe Biden. Both were together in a TV duel * for a long time.

Be it “Almost a little irony of history”that the man who had denied the virus the longest is now affected himself, said Merz, who was also infected with corona some time ago. Despite all differences of opinion on style and dealings with one another, he wishes Trump a speedy recovery – and his wife Melania too. At such a time you think about some things and become more humble. It is to be hoped for Trump and his wife that they take the disease seriously and draw the appropriate consequences in dealing with Corona and caring for the population.

Update from October 2, 12:09 p.m .: Chancellor too Angela Merkel* (CDU) wished Donald Trump a speedy recovery. “Chancellor Merkel: I send all my good wishes to Donald and Melania Trump,” said a tweet that government spokesman Steffen Seibert spread on Twitter on Friday. “I hope that you will survive your corona infection well and will soon be completely healthy again,” the Chancellor was quoted as saying.

Chancellor #Merkel: I send all my best wishes to Donald and Melania Trump. I hope you like yours #Corona– Get over the infection well and soon be completely healthy again. @POTUS @FLOTUS – Steffen Seibert (@RegSsprecher) October 2, 2020

Update from October 2, 11.42 a.m.: Donald Trump tested positive for the coronavirus. What effects does this have on his health? * After all, Donald Trump is at risk at the age of 74.

Update from October 2nd, 11:28 am: Russia has US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania wished a speedy recovery after being infected with the coronavirus. “I am sure you will Life energy, one fresh mind and optimism will help to cope with the dangerous virus, ”said a letter from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Trump published by the Kremlin on Friday.

I am sure that vital energy, a fresh mind and optimism will help you cope with the dangerous virus.

The Russian Kremlin chief Wladimir Putin (67) had directed state affairs in the past few months mainly from his Moscow suburban residence in Novo-Ogaryovo. According to his spokesman Dmitri Peskov, Putin has himself regularly tested for the virus. It was said that he wanted to be vaccinated with the Russian vaccine.

Update from October 2, 10.55 a.m.: Politicians from all over the world have Donald Trump Well wishes sent. It was previously announced that the US president had tested positive for the corona virus. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson sent his “best wishes” to Trump and his wife Melania via Twitter, who was also found to have the novel corona virus. “Hope they both recover quickly from the coronavirus,” added Johnson. The British Prime Minister himself contracted Covid-19 in the spring and therefore had to spend a few days in intensive care.

My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus. – Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) October 2, 2020

Of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter that he wished his “friend” Trump “a speedy recovery and good health”. Also the boss of World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, responded to the news from Washington. He wished Trump “a full and speedy recovery” via Twitter.

The relationship between the WHO and Trump it is not for the best: The US president had his country left the UN agency at the beginning of July because of its dealings with the Corona pandemic initiated. He accused the WHO of having enabled the new virus to spread worldwide through a China-friendly course.

Donald Trump and First Lady Melania tested positive for the coronavirus. © Brendan Smialowski / AFP

Update from October 2, 10:45 a.m .: The news that Donald Trump with the Coronavirus infected, went around the world on Friday morning. It is not yet clear what impact this will have on the US election campaign *. Big events that Trump has benefited from so far are likely to be canceled for the time being.

Update from October 2, 10 a.m .: After it was announced that Donald Trump had tested positive for the corona virus, the US president received support from Europe. EU Council President Charles Michel has the one infected with Corona US President Donald Trump and wished his wife Melania a speedy recovery. Michel wrote on Twitter on Friday: “Covid-19 is a battle we keep fighting. Every day. No matter where we live. ”

Even before Trump’s corona infection became known, the group at Maybrit Illner debated the US President and the election campaign. Sigmar Gabriel used the “N” word.

Donald Trump tested positive for Corona: negative effects on the Dax

Update from October 2, 9:32 a.m .: The corona infection Donald Trumps has an impact on the Dax. Investors reacted with concern on Friday morning. The effects on US politics – especially in the negotiations of the next Corona stimulus package – as well as on the US election campaign could be immense warned analyst Thomas Altmann from QC Partners.

Of the Dax fell in the first few minutes of trading by 1.34 percent to 12,560.00 points. Thanks to the high gains on Monday, this indicates a weekly plus of around 0.7 percent for the German benchmark index. The MDax of the 60 medium-sized stock market stocks lost 1.09 percent on Friday morning to 27,051.16 points. The leading Eurozone index EuroStoxx 50 lost around 1.3 percent.

Donald Trump and Melania tested positive for Corona – President has guesses as to how virus got into the White House

First report from October 2nd, 7.09 a.m .:

Washington – US President Donald Trump* and first lady Melania* have dealt with the Coronavirus infected. Trump announced this on Friday night (local time) on Twitter.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Coronavirus: Donald Trump and Melania tested positive

Also Melania Trump spoke up on Twitter. Like too many Americans, she and the president are in quarantine. “We feel good,” assured the official account that we look after from Melania Trump’s office.

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. – Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

The president and his wife had to rely on that Coronavirus* Get tested because a close adviser to Trump had previously tested positive. Trump confirmed in an interview with Fox News on Thursday evening (local time) that Hope Hicks infected* have. “She tested positive,” said Trump. “We spend a lot of time with her.” Trump expected to get his result later that evening or Friday morning. “In the meantime we will start our quarantine process,” wrote the 74-year-old on Twitter after the interview.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Donald Trump has Corona and suspects infection in the military or police

Trump suggested that himself Hicks at Members of the military or Police officers could have infected. “They come to you and they want to hug you and they want to kiss you because we did a really good job for them, you get close and things happen“Said Trump. “I was surprised to hear about Hope, but she is a very warm person towards you and she knows that there is a risk, but she is young.” You couldn’t just say: “Stay away, stay away”, said Trump.

Hope Hicks and Jared Kushner: The counselor tested positive for the coronavirus. © Alex Brandon / AP / dpa

In the environment of Trump there have been corona infections before. However, Hicks is the closest person to the president known to be infected. Hicks was according to matching media reports on Tuesday with Trump in the presidential plane Air Force One TV debate traveled to Cleveland, where Trump met his Democratic challenger Joe Biden *. On Wednesday, she traveled to Minnesota for an election campaign appearance. (lb with dpa) * Merkur.de and fr.de are part of the Ippen-Digital network

