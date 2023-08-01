The President of the United States, Democrat Joe Biden, and former Republican President Donald Trump (2017-2021) would tie in next year’s elections with 43% of the votes eachaccording to a survey published this Tuesday by the newspaper The New York Times.

Biden, 80, will seek re-election in the November 2024 presidential elections, while Trump, 77, is the undisputed favorite in the primaries to choose the Republican Party candidate.

According to the survey of The New York Times, 45% of Democratic voters support a repeat run as their nominee, a number that has risen sharply since July of last yearwhen only 26% wanted the president to seek his re-election.

The newspaper attributes this increase to the decision of the Supreme Court to eliminate the right to abortion, to the good performance of the Democrats in the mid-term elections and to the slowdown in inflation in recent months.

The same poll reveals that Biden’s approval rating is 39%a low number for a president seeking re-election, but it has risen from 33% in July 2022.

If he finally beat Trump, the Democratic leader would win among women, college students and African-Americans, but he is showing signs of weakness among Latino voters, who are leaning Republican.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis at a gala dinner at an Orlando hotel.

The survey was carried out from July 23 to 27 to 1,329 people and a margin of error of 3.67 percentage points.

He The New York Times published this poll one day after publishing another according to which Trump is unbeatable against the rest of the Republican candidates in the primaries, despite being charged and facing numerous legal fronts.

The former president is the great favorite with 54% of support, well ahead of what was set to be his great rival in the primaries, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has 17%.

The rest of the applicants fail to get off the ground, as former Vice President Mike Pence, Senator Tim Scott and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley keep 3%, while businessman Vivek Ramaswamy and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie they harvest only 2%.

Trump’s popularity has not been diminished by his recent accusation of falsifying business documents in a case that includes porn actress Stormy Daniels, with whom the former president had an “affair” in 2006.

Nor for the 37 charges of which he has been charged for having illegally taken classified documents after leaving the White House. and having retained them in his mansion in Mar-a-Lao, Florida.

Trump himself anticipated on Monday that he will also be charged soon for the assault on the Capitol in January 2021, when a mob of his supporters attacked the Legislature to interrupt the ratification of Biden’s victory in the last presidential elections.

EFE