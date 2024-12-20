A Republican faction derails a proposal by the president-elect to fund the federal government and expand spending language
If there is no agreement this Friday, a closure of the public administration will begin this weekend with suspension of salaries for officials
The second Trump era begins with a crisis even before the new winner of the elections takes office. In an unexpected humiliation for him, his own party, with a majority in the House of Representatives, failed this Thursday night to approve…
Session limit reached
- Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.
try again
You have exceeded the session limit
- You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.
Keep browsing
Article for subscribers only
Report a bug
#Donald #Trump #Elon #Musk #fail #big #test #Capitol
Leave a Reply