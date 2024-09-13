Home policy

From: Kristina Geldt

Donald Trump is not letting up. He repeats his accusation against the Democrats of killing newborns. However, his statement crumbles when fact-checked.

Tucson – The TV debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump left the Democrat as the winner declared by the polls. Among other things, Trump’s statements were met with incomprehension by many people. For example, his remark about migrants eating cats and dogs was widely criticized. But his statement about abortion also received a lot of attention. Now he is repeating this, although it was already made in the ABC-Fact Check, on Thursday (September 12) at a campaign rally in Tucson, Arizona.

In it, Trump, who is running for president in the US elections that mothers in some states kill their babies after birth. In Arizona, he told reports from the British The Independent According to his supporters: “Kamala Harris said no state allows abortions in the ninth month, which is a complete lie – they do it, they do it. And in some cases even after birth.”

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally in Arizona. © Alex Brandon/dpa

Trump repeats his accusation of child murder against the Democrats

Trump continued to refer to Project 2025, saying: “She claims I want to monitor women’s pregnancies, but I don’t want to do that. That’s a complete lie. I don’t want to do that. Women, I’m not going to follow you to the hospital.”

Project 2025 is a proposed presidential transition project overseen by the conservative Heritage Foundation that includes a detailed plan for the next Republican president. The goal is to initiate a comprehensive restructuring of the executive branch. It includes, among other things, a catalog of measures that also includes stricter regulations regarding abortion.

In the broadcaster ABC At the debate held on Tuesday (September 10), Trump said that the Democrats Support abortions in the ninth month. According to Trump, the former governor of West Virginia said the state would decide what happens to the baby after birth. “In other words, we’re going to execute the baby,” Trump claimed.

Live fact check during TV debate refutes Trump’s claim

While Trump and Harris discussed the most important issues in the USA during the TV debate, their statements were ABC News Live fact check for some truthfulness. Trump’s statements were answered ABCNews anchor Linsey Davis after a fact-check: “There is no state in this country where it is legal to kill a baby after birth.”

Trump’s claim is based on The Independent on a statement made by former Virginia Governor Ralph Northam in 2019. In APFact Check explains that in an interview with a Washington-area news radio station, Northam gave a hypothetical example when asked whether he supported state legislation that would have loosened restrictions on abortion later in pregnancy. In his example, he referred to what might happen if a mother whose fetus is severely malformed or otherwise not viable requests an abortion during labor.

Out of context: Abortion opponents in the USA use Northam’s statement for their own purposes

The so-called concept of “abortion after birth” is used by anti-abortion activists to portray looser abortion laws as radical. However, there is no state in the USA where a baby can be legally killed after birth.

This is also shared by the German Press Agency in the fact check. According to this, the intentional killing of a newborn is classified as infanticide in the USA and is therefore illegal. This applies to all states, including democratic ones. Harris supports the return of the nationwide right to abortion until the fetus is viable. With this right, abortions were still possible up to the 24th week of pregnancy. Until the Supreme Court abolished it two years ago.

Trump feels unfairly treated by moderators of TV debate

Since then, states have decided on the legal requirements, which means that in some states abortion is banned under almost all circumstances. In other conservative states there are extensive restrictions.

During Trump’s speech in Arizona, he attacked Davis and her co-moderator David Muir, claiming he was treated unfairly and that the moderators were biased against Harris because they were fact-checking his statements, it is said. The moderators’ behavior could also become a problem for right-wing voters. (dpa, gel)