Donald Trump, US President, September 9, 2020 (POOL / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA)

It is a small bomb that began to explode in the middle of the campaign for the American presidential election. Bob Woodward, great figure investigative journalists in the United States, the man who revealed the Watergate scandal, is releasing a new book next Tuesday in which Donald Trump admits to having downplayed the severity of the coronavirus epidemic. These first controversial extracts were revealed by the press on Wednesday 9 September.



Between December 2019, and July of this year, Donald Trump and Bob Woodward spoke on 18 occasions. Each time, the investigative reporter records the interview, with the green light from the White House. On February 7, Woodward called Trump to discuss his impeachment trial which had just ended two days earlier. But the president seems more concerned about this virus from China. The recording of the conversation was made public this Wednesday evening by CNN and the Washington Post: “This virus, you know Bob, it travels through the air just by breathing. That’s how it gets transmitted, so it’s very complicated, it’s really a deadly thing,” Donald Trump told Bob Woodward.

But in the days that follow, Donald Trump continues to minimize the risk of epidemics. March 9: “We are not going to close the country for a flu”. The next day at Congress: “The virus will go away as it came”. Then, nine days later, on March 19, the President confided this to Bob Woodward: “It is not only the elderly who are affected, the young as well. What I want is to minimize the epidemic, I do not want to cause panic.” The tenant of the white house therefore knew the dangerousness of Covid-19, while denying it in public, while refusing to call on Americans to wear masks for example.

The Democratic camp is frightened and speaks of treason. “Trump knew, he lied to the American people, “ thunders Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Donald Trump’s main opponent wants to make this management of the epidemic by the president and Republican candidate an argument to beat him on November 3.