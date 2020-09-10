As of February 7, he confided to journalist Bob Woodward that the Covid-19 was a “deadly thing”, but put its seriousness into perspective in his public speeches.

“This virus is much deadlier than the most severe flu.” Here is an excerpt from what Donald Trump told journalist Bob Woodward. The latter made public recordings, also transcribed in his latest book on the American president, entitled Rage. They are the result of a series of telephone interviews, recorded with the agreement of the President of the United States. Eight weeks before the presidential election, the publication of these extracts on Wednesday 9 September provoked a strong reaction from Democratic candidate Joe Biden who denounced a “treason” vis-à-vis the American people.

“I always wanted to minimize [le danger]“, admits Donald Trump in an exchange recorded on March 19, transcribed in Rage. The American president has, in fact, long publicly described the Covid-19 as “simple flu” or from “hoax” came from the Democratic camp to destabilize it. However, several weeks earlier, on February 7, he nevertheless explained to the same journalist how much the Covid-19 was “a deadly thing”, supporting percentages.

In new tapes, President Trump admits to Bob Woodward he concealed critical details he knew about the coronavirus. “I wanted to always play it down.” https://t.co/eICaAx70mY pic.twitter.com/zXNOZtIBx7 – CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) September 9, 2020

“It’s sickening. He had the information. He knew the danger. (…) He lied to the Americans “, lamented Joe Biden. For her part, Nancy Pelosi, Democratic President of the House of Representatives, considered that these exchanges demonstrated “weakness” of the American president. “He did not know how to respond to the challenge”, she said on the MSNBC channel, also denouncing “his contempt for science”.

Asked Wednesday from the White House, Donald Trump defended his very controversial record, like his statements. “I’ve been very open, whether it’s with Woodward or whoever it is: we can’t fuel the panic.”, he said. “I don’t want people to be afraid, I don’t want to create panic”, hammered the president who had affirmed, at the beginning of the pandemic, that the virus would eventually disappear “as if by a miracle”.

The management of the epidemic, which has killed more than 190,000 people in the United States, has earned Donald Trump very strong criticism, from his opponents but also from scientists and some elected officials from his own camp. He is accused of having sent contradictory and confused signals, but also of having lacked compassion in the face of the devastation caused by this virus. Poll after poll, a very large majority of Americans severely judge its action on this front.