Former United States President Donald Trump seems determined to maintain his prominence in the political arena and this Saturday promised that the Republican Party will once again control the White House. He expressed it at the first meeting of the Republican National Committee since the end of his term, and took advantage of the stage to reiterate his complaint for the alleged electoral fraud of the presidential pasts of November 3.

In a closed-door speech to GOP donors in Florida, several US media outlets confirmed that Donald Trump conveyed his commitment to help the party win the House of Representatives and Senate elections scheduled for 2022 while ensuring that “In 2024, a Republican candidate will win the White House“, according to the Bloomberg agency.

Likewise, Trump reaffirmed the claim for electoral fraud and took the opportunity to target the former vice president of the United States, Mike Pence, for not using alleged power to revoke the result of the elections in the country’s Congress, as revealed by an attendee at the ceremony. CNN. This same source revealed that Trump insulted the Republican leader in the United States Upper House, Mitch McConnell, and was very critical of the main person in charge of the fight against COVID-19 in the United States, Anthony Fauci.

The former president spoke in general about the unity of the Party and regretted that the Republicans did not unite as well as the Democrats.

Ultimately, Trump charged his successor, President Joe Biden. “With such an unpopular agenda, no wonder Joe Biden is the first president not to address a joint session of Congress in its first weeks, “he said.

