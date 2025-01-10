Judge Juan Merchan has decided this Friday to acquit the president-elect of the United States, Donald Trump, of the 34 charges to which he was sentenced last April for the case of alleged bribery of the former adult film actress Stephanie Clifford, well-known Like Stormy Daniels. Merchan’s decision to release the magnate without charge implies that there will be no fine or any type of sentence.

Trump was convicted in April of falsifying documents to conceal a payment of $130,000 to Stormy Daniels, whom he paid to keep quiet about an alleged extramarital affair. The conviction came before the magnate announced that he would run in the presidential elections that he won in November.

The president-elect, who has spent months denouncing the case as political persecution, has not been present in the New York court and has listened to the sentence by videoconference from his residence in Mar-a-Lago (Florida). In his final statement before hearing the sentence, the only one he has made during this process, Trump has declared that this entire case “has represented uA step back for New York and its judicial system” and insisted that what happened “was a political witch hunt”, designed to damage his “reputation”.

(More information soon)