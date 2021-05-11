Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday adopted a strong pro-Israel stance amid escalating violence in the Middle East, accusing his successor Joe Biden of “weakness” and “lack of support” for the Hebrew state.

“With Biden, the world is becoming more violent and unstable because Biden’s weakness and lack of support for Israel is causing new attacks against our allies,” the former Republican president said in a statement.

Trump hailed his term as “the Presidency of Peace” and said that while he was in the White House, Israel’s adversaries knew that “there would be swift retaliation if Israel was attacked.”

“America must always stand behind Israel and make clear that the Palestinians must end violence, terrorism and rocket attacks, and make clear that the United States will always strongly support Israel’s right to defend itself, “he said.

The former tenant of the White House always promoted a strong alliance with Israel. And in 2017 it announced the transfer of its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, after recognizing that city as the capital of the Hebrew State.

Vehicles set on fire in the city of Holon, in Israel, after the rocket attack from the Gaza Strip, this Tuesday. Photo: DPA

The international community does not recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital because it is one of the thorniest issues in the conflict and it hopes that the future status of the city will be defined in peace negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians.

Voltage escalation

Palestinian militants from the Islamist movement Hamas fired a barrage of rockets into Israel’s economic center, Tel Aviv, on Tuesday in retaliation for an Israeli attack that destroyed a 12-story building in central Gaza City.

The steep escalation, triggered by days of unrest in Jerusalem, left at least 30 Palestinian dead in the Israeli-blockaded Gaza Strip. Three Israeli women were also killed, and hundreds of people were wounded by gunfire from Palestinian territory.

The Biden government called for calm and restraint on Tuesday both Israel and the Palestinians.

“Israel has the right to defend itself. At the same time, reports of civilian deaths are something we regret and would like to see stopped,” State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

The escalation of tension between Israeli forces and Palestinian militants continued this Tuesday in Hebron. West Bank. does not cease. Photo: EFE

During the weekend The United States sought to defuse tensions and among his efforts was a call from Biden’s national security adviser to his Israeli counterpart.

“We welcome the steps taken by the Israeli government in recent days in seeking to avoid provocations,” Price said.

“It is crucial that both parties try to calm and de-escalate tensions and avoid violent confrontations,” he added.

This Tuesday, in her daily press conference, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that, given the worrying escalation of tension between Israelis and Palestinians, “the support of the president (Biden) to the security of Israel, to its legitimate right to defend itself is fundamental and it will not yield. “

Since Monday, the alarms have not stopped ringing in the Israeli communities bordering the Gaza Strip, on high alert, while the acting Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, warned that the Army will increase “the intensity and quantity” of retaliatory bombings against Gaza.

Source: AFP and EFE

CB