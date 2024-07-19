Milwaukee.- Unity and hope. The former president donald trump launched yesterday Thursday to USA a message of union in its first major intervention after his attempted murderin which accepted his electoral nomination and assured that with his victory the country will live the four greatest years in its history.

‘The hope of the USA’

Trump spoke at the closing of the Republican National Conventionwhich opened on Monday in Milwaukee and was intended to confirm your candidacy and of your “number two”he Ohio Senator J.D. Vance.

“I stand before you tonight with a message of confidence, strength and hope. (…) I am running for president for all of America, not half of it, because there is no victory by winning only half of it,” he said, his right ear still bandaged.

Message to Biden

In his speech he barely mentioned the current president, the Democrat Joe Bidenor to his Vice President Kamala Harrisalthough he did not skimp on criticism of his rival party.

“We must not criminalize dissent or demonize political disagreement, which is what is happening lately in our country at a level that no one has seen before. The Democratic Party should immediately stop using the judicial system as a weapon and labeling political opponents as enemies of democracy,” he said.

Are electionshe said, should focus on the country’s problems and how to make it “successful, great and free again.”

Will end the migration crisis

Donald Trump He assured that if he won the re-election as United States’s president in November, the first day in office will close the US borders to illegal immigrantsending the migration crisis in the country.

“We will put an end to the illegal immigration crisis “By closing our border and finishing the wall, most of which I have already built,” the former president said, “we will stop the invasion on our southern border and we will do it quickly.”

Trump’s promises if he wins the election

Immigration: Mass deportationsreinstatement of “Stay in Mexico” and ban on Muslim countries.

Economy: Protectionist tariffs, increased oil production, and tax cuts.

Foreign policy: End of the war in Ukrainesupport for Israeland Fight against Mexican cartels.

Justice: Biden’s persecution and centralization of the presidential power.

Abortion and LGBTI: State regulation of abortion and restrictions on gender identity education.