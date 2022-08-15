Trump, the risk of prison

Justice, as they say in Italy, must take its course but the risks of imprisonment for the possible violation of the three laws written on the FBI search warrant in Trump’s villa are quite significant. The recent search of Donald Trump’s Palma Beach residence in Mar-a-Lago represented something unique in the law’s relations with former presidents. Although the tycoon plays down and accuses Democrats of witch hunts the potential criminal risks are quite high. In fact, for possible offenses against the violation of the law on espionage, obstruction of justice and the destruction or concealment of evidence the maximum penalties provided are respectively up to 10, 3 and 20 years of imprisonment. A maximum of 33 years. If guilty is found, the extent of the sentence will depend on the Attorney General Merrick Garland who requested the search warrant.

Trump, the three laws against espionage

In the few pages of the mandate you can find: first of all the search warrant, then the address of Mar-a-Lago with the description of the property to be searched “a building with about 58 rooms, 33 bathrooms, on an estate of 17 acres”. The fourth page indicates the “assets to be seized”, that is “All documents and physical records that constitute evidence, contraband, proceeds of crime or other items illegally possessed in violation of articles 793, 2071 or 1519 of Title 18 of the United States Code”. In the Espionage Act, the law against espionage is very broad and punishes, for example, those who steal secrets from the United States to deliver them to another country. It also punishes “whoever, having legitimately possession, access or control of any document, writing, tag, sketch, photograph, photo, plan, map, model, instrument, apparatus or note relating to national defense or information relating to national defense, retains it intentionally and does not release it at the request of the U.S. officer or employee. For any of the articles of article 793, the penalties provided are a fine and / or imprisonment up to a maximum of 10 years.

Trump, three articles with sentences of 3, 10 and 20 years

Article 1.519, on the other hand, punishes the “destruction, alteration or falsification of documents in federal investigations and bankruptcies” and continues with “Anyone who alters, destroys, conceals, conceals, falsifies or falsifies any act, document or object tangible with the ‘intention to obstruct, obstruct or influence the investigation or proper administration of any matter within the jurisdiction of any United States department or agency or any case brought under Title 11, or in connection with or consideration of any matter or case, will be fined under this title, with imprisonment not exceeding 20 years “. U.S. law requires presidents to keep and safeguard all documents and records they produce during their term, including reports, messages, and handwritten notes, and to submit them after leaving office at the National Archives.

Trump, documents classified as secret found

Trump appears to have clearly violated the law. In May 2021, the staff of the Archive turned to the former president to ask for information on the documentation that he had not delivered. In January 2022, Trump delivered 15 boxes of documents. Among these were the letters from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and the note left for him by his predecessor, Barack Obama, on his last day in the Oval Office. Also, according to the National Archives Office, there were documents classified as secret. But other documents were still missing. The seized assets contain a list with a total of 39 assets and a large number of documents classified as “top secret / sensitive”, “top secret”, “secret” or confidential. Alongside this are 26 labeled boxes, the order of grace of former adviser Roger Stone, a report on French President Emmanuel Macron, two folders with photos, a handwritten note, another set of documents. The content of the documents is not yet known but it is certain that, for Donald Trump, the crows of justice are beginning to circle ever closer.

