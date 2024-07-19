Every act of political violence generates instant reactions that cannot be supported by available data.

A single assassination attempt by a lone gunman doesn’t necessarily tell us anything about whether America is about to plunge into a political abyss. The motives of the would-be assassins also don’t necessarily correspond to the divisions of a given era. Nor can we definitively say that this assassination attempt has sealed the 2024 election for Donald Trump and his running mate, Senator J.D. Vance of Ohio — surely the wild gyrations of the Trump era should disabuse us of that kind of confidence.

Yet having lived through eight years of that era, I feel comfortable making a sweeping statement about the moments when Trump moved his head slightly and literally dodged a bullet, went down bleeding, and then stood up with his fist raised in an iconic image of defiance. The scene on July 13 in Pennsylvania was the ultimate confirmation of his status as a man of destiny, a character straight out of Hegel or Thomas Carlyle or some other verbose 19th-century philosopher from history, a figure touched by the gods of fortune in a way that transcends the normal rules of politics.

In Hegel’s work, the great man of history is understood as a figure “whose particular aims involve those great questions which are the will of the World Spirit.”

Hegel’s paradigm was Napoleon, the Corsican adventurer whose quest for personal power and military glory spread the ideas of the French Revolution, shattered the old regimes of Europe, and ushered in the modern era.

For Hegel the role of the great man is fundamentally progressive. He is developing or revealing some hidden truth, pushing civilization forward to its next stage of development, sometimes committing crimes or trampling on sacred things, but always in the service of a more laudable goal.

In different ways throughout my life, American conservatism and liberalism placed Hegelian hopes in Ronald Reagan and Barack Obama, figures who seemed to embody a grand optimistic vision of how the global future would unfold.

But what if progress is not linear and the purposes of the World Spirit are a bit more complicated than an optimistic form of liberal Protestantism expects? What if an era is more decadent than vital? What if there is no obvious next political stage for the development of a civilization? What if stagnation and repetition reign? What then does a man of destiny look like?

I think it’s fair to say that he resembles Donald Trump: a man of remarkable charisma, limited ideological conviction and unbridled appetite, motivated as much by wounded vanity as Napoleonic ambition, who has become the avatar of a rebellious populism that has remade the politics of his time and overthrown or undermined its institutions.

And not just an avatar, but a perfect one, more perfect than all the other prominent populists – because from Viktor Orban to Javier Milei to his own newly appointed running mate, they tend to have specific ideologies and relatively determinate worldviews, while the sentiment of real populists is more protean, more flexible and opportunistic, more sure of their enemies than of their political commitments. More Trumpian, in other words: he is the archetype of a global phenomenon precisely because he offers something less coherent and predictable, more incipient and vibe-based, than other figures of the right-wing International.

But that archetypal status extends beyond the substance of the populist era. Trump is a “chaos candidate,” as Jeb Bush, the extremely non-Hegelian presidential candidate of 2016, once put it, for whom chaos is a ladder and conventional political opposition a relatively easy obstacle to overcome. He is a man of negligible intellectual curiosity who dominates all the popular media of his era: gossip columns, cable news, reality TV, social media. He is a man who represents the shadow side of the American character—not the Lincoln-like statesman but the con man, the charlatan, the self-promoter, the tabloid celebrity—in an age when American power and corruption are intertwined. And he is a man blessed with incredible, preternatural good luck.

This latter quality is understood by some of Trump’s religious supporters as evidence of divine favor and a reason to support him absolutely. But this is a presumptuous interpretation. (Some particularly execrable historical figures have enjoyed seemingly miraculous escapes from murder.) The man of destiny might represent a test for his society, a form of punishment, an exposure of weakness and decadence—in which case one’s obligation is not to blindly support him, but to try to recognize the historical role he is playing and to match one’s response to what is being unraveled or unraveled.

But that recognition is essential. Why talk about Trump in such broad terms, the anti-Trump reader might say, bringing in God and history and making him into something more than just a charlatan and demagogue? Because otherwise you’re simply not dealing with reality. The man has survived self-disgrace and countless political near-death experiences, he’s about to stage the greatest comeback in American political history, he’s just turned an assassination attempt into a Renaissance painting of bloody defiance — either you see him as the defining figure of the era or you don’t see him at all.

Trump can be defeated; after all, Hegel’s man Napoleon was defeated, and Hegel assumed that world historical figures were destined to “fall away like empty shells” when their purpose had been served.

But to beat him — Biden Democrats beware — you have to do more, go further, risk a lot, become something you yourself never expected.

Because in a fight with a man of destiny, there is no normality to restore.