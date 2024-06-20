Unfortunately, today it has become known that Donald Sutherland, actor recognized for his participation in productions such as M*A*S*H, Klute and The Hunger Gameshas died at 88 years of ageafter facing a long illness, which has been kept secret.

Sutherland passed away today, June 20, 2024, in Miami. This is what his son, Kiefer Sutherland, commented on the matter:

“It is with great sadness that I tell you that my father, Donald Sutherland, has passed away. Personally, I think he is one of the most important actors in the history of cinema. He loved what he did and did what he loved, and you can never ask for more than that. A life well lived.”

Donald Sutherland was born on July 17, 1935 in Saint John, New Brunswick. He began his acting career at the University of Toronto before moving to London to hone his craft at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts. His great rise to fame came with his participation in twelve of the gallows in 1967, and MASH in 1970.

In recent years, he gained high recognition with a new generation by playing Coriolanus Snow in The Hunger Games films. It is a regrettable loss, which leaves a great mark on Hollywood.

May he rest in peace, Donald Sutherland.

It is unfortunate that another great Hollywood actor is no longer with us. His work will be remembered, not only by those who knew his work in the last century, but by those who knew him for The Hunger Games.

