What is the impact of the health situation on French voice actors?

Donald Reignoux We kind of went through confinement twice. Like all French people, we went through confinement from March to May. But we are currently experiencing a second, because the postponements of American films and series are now reflected in a drop in dubbing activity. It is especially the series that make us live, because they are more regular collaborations, there is more work. However, many saw their shooting or production stopped in the spring. It’s complicated, we can expect a slack period for the next two or three months.

Are there any compensations provided for in the recovery plan for culture?

Donald Reignoux No, there is nothing planned, except the announcements of the start of the crisis, and therefore mainly the extension of unemployment benefit rights. But, compared to other sectors, I am thinking of theater actors for example, the dubbing has been relatively preserved. We’re going to bow our backs as the storm passes.

Has the coronavirus changed working conditions?

Donald Reignoux The main consequence is that we have been forced to record alone since the start of Covid-19. I know this bothers some of my colleagues but as far as I’m concerned it’s not really a problem as I prefer to work alone it helps me to concentrate more.

Is dubbing part of the “French cultural exception”?

Donald Reignoux There are a lot of countries where dubbing is done for each film, like Spain or Italy. This is something very widespread in Latin-speaking countries, which do not have the same relationship to English as in Scandinavian countries for example, where almost everyone is bilingual. VF in France is 80% of the consumption of series or films. The current technique of dubbing, the “rythmo band” (digital band scrolling under the screen that the dubber must read, and whose text is in perfect synchronism with the movements of the characters’ lips – Editor’s note) was invented here. The French version often serves as a reference for other international dubbing to fix the voice. Finally, we have historically great dubbing voices in France: I am thinking of Patrick Poivey (VF de Bruce Willis) and Roger Carel (Asterix, C-3PO, Once upon a time the life), who passed away this year. 2020 will have taken us two big names in the business.