A condition of populism is that its absence of ideology and its calculating character make it possible for individuals like Donald Trump or Nicolás Maduro to travel similar paths. It is an amazing mirror, almost a cruel joke of history. This week the Venezuelan dictatorship assumed full power in the Legislative that snatched the opposition in a rigged election and with the banning of the main opposition structure. Almost in the same hours, Trump sought with a coup insurrection, in the best style of that world that the United States looks at with distance and sometimes contempt, that the North American Congress ignore what was voted and refused to certify the victory of Democrat Joe Biden.

The assault on Parliament in Washington, a frequent event with legislatures in regions such as Venezuela, and not only there as we know, triggered in the United States an embarrassment about how far the president took this humiliating drama for the discourse of “American exceptionality.” Suddenly, the greatest power on earth meets a president who is launching a coup and with people applauding him in the streets. In a few seconds those excesses pulverized what was left of the American soft power and exposed the overwhelming abyss from which Biden must try to rebuild the place of his country. The question is whether this tragedy struck down the political future of this adventurous businessman turned president. Nothing seems to be sure.

The worst mistake would be to suppose that this drama ends in the madness of an undemocratic autocrat and that it will be resolved with his departure from power. Trump is not cause but consequence. The reasons for its existence precede it. They originate in a steep concentration of income in the country that neither Bill Clinton or Barack Obama, to take the last leading figures of the Democratic Party, cared to alleviate. And less the Republican experiment of George W. Bush, between those two administrations, which ended with the collapse of 2008 that multiplied the social crisis.

Trump channeled those frustrations without necessarily resolving them. He hierarchized the discourse of those abandoned by the system with intense nationalist demagogy, appropriating the sense of homeland that has flourished in these hours of commotion with the same personalistic contamination the one abused by autocrats from other lands: “These are the things that happen to great patriots when an overwhelming victory is taken from them,” the president said of himself about the assault on Congress.

The depth of the social fracture from which these deformations emerge can be seen in that in at least the last seven presidential elections in the US the majority vote went to the Democrats and only the defective mechanism of the Electoral College prevented a string of governments of that political force. The data should not be read as an exponent of greater confidence or popular adherence to that party, but rather from the growing rejection of the most concentrating and ultra-liberal republican conceptions that have worsened even before the government of Ronald Reagan, with the breakdown of the gold standard in August 1971 by Richard Nixon and Milton Friedman.

Biden wins the election with him huge financial support from Wall Street corporations in need of a relief because the Trump administration did not help to recover the accumulation rate, and its management of the pandemic and the trade war with China produced more domestic damage than profit. Another reason for this support has been the urgency to alleviate internal tension and repudiation of the policy that with the tycoon only had the promise of becoming more acute. The attack on the Capitol, spurred by the president and his sons – “Go, be wild!” entrusted to that furious mass – confirms the meaning of that prevention. The uprisings and protests against the easy trigger and racism throughout the past year were, in reality, the emergence of a broader protest against the system and, therefore, against the deep sense of liberal democracy that EE claims to embody. .UU.

The intention of the new president, a right-wing center, to increase taxes on the highest incomes, an initiative considered “reasonable” by the very liberal The Economist, aims to provide the State with greater tools to alleviate these gaps and remove the risk of loss of control. The recipe also includes cutting student debt and amplifying the public health system, ideas shared with the Social Democratic wing of the party led by Senator Bernie Sanders that not coincidentally it almost displaced Biden from the presidential race.

It is unlikely, however, that these measures will resolve the deep foundation of the crisis and social fury. They are palliative. The possibility of generating a new impeachment against Trump, both because of the Capitol scandal and because of his unleashed illegal pressure on the government of Georgia to invent the votes and declare himself the winner, is due to that impotence.

If the conditions of inequality persist, Trump could return to power within four years and before, in just two, control Parliament. If he is judged, however, that path would be closed to him. It is not difficult to also guess a good part of the Republican leadership behind this project. His speech on Thursday night, accepting defeat and the handover of command, with belated criticism of the violence, was only a not very credible gesture, aimed at trying to neutralize those internal forces.

In his party they blame Trump for his arrogance and the absurd campaign against Biden’s undoubted victory, as causing the loss that few expected this Tuesday of control of the Senate. That electoral defeat adds to a negative record that includes the fall in reelection itself and the inability to reconquer the Chamber of Deputies. Killing Trump is, for all that, a bipartisan aspiration, but it will not be an easy path.

Polls in recent hours show a surprising 45% of Republicans support for the assault on the Capitol and even call that extremist mob patriots. The breadth of that power base seems even more complex than is assumed when looking at the details of this incident. A diplomat commented to this chronicler from the US that such an event on Capitol Hill, with deaths, injuries and arrests, “has had no consequences… the entire government should have resigned. It seems like a joke the police took selfies with the invaders inside the Congress. They let them pass ”.

This description of a scenario of anarchy curdles with the cry of “we love you” that the president sent to the protesters before politely asking them to withdraw without forgetting that “their election was stolen” and that they are enlisted.

It is not surprising and it is symptomatic that Trump or subjects like Maduro exhibit similar discourses of manipulation of reality and repudiation of dissenting opinion. As with the Chavista doctrine, for the North American the world conspired against the US, and the establishment, the “deep state” as it calls it, maliciously exaggerated the coronavirus to harm it and set up a fraud to oust it from power.

Trump is neither a liberal nor, as it turns out, a convinced democrat. He is a nationalist who at times recalls the Latin American absolutist caudillismo, especially some sections of the Mexican initiatory experience such as the Porfiriato and who assumes the balance of powers as a difficulty to overcome. Maduro, by the way, resembles him in makeup, he is neither a socialist nor a leftist. He is an autocrat who imitates personalist and repressive regimes such as Pérez Jiménez in the Venezuelan past, or even more clearly, Trujillo in the Dominican Republic. A chapter of El Señor Presidente would be won in which Asturias recounts the sordid saga of the Guatemalan dictator Juan Manuel Estrada Cabrera, whom the people called “worthy of the homeland” as Maduro himself today. The appropriation of the “homeland”, a whole rite of populism, also, we have already seen, is an obsession of the North American.

Leaving power for this class of people constitutes entry into a risk zone. In Trump’s case, they await him dozens of lawsuits, from tax evasion, fraud in your real estate organization and to multiple allegations of sexual assault. The chair in the White House protected him but on the plain he loses all immunity and that also explains this formidable campaign of alleged fraud that he has wielded. Biden anticipated that he does not agree to judge his predecessor “How would I tell him? It is not good for democracy “He has said but will not be able to impede the movement of justice. Trump doesn’t believe him anyway.

Therein lies at least one piece of data of enormous positive value above the rubble of this drama. It reveals that in the US, even with its flaws, it is not possible to twist the will of the voters. That is the great difference with the Venezuelan dictatorship, or with experiences of imperfect and largely frivolous democracies that are distributed throughout the region, in which power in no way exists to be ceded.

