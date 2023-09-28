The second Republican debate of the Republican primary candidates was marked, like the first, by the absence of Donald Trump. Several of the candidates dared to criticize him. Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie addressed him directly, looking at the camera, and, with a play on words, said it was time to call him “Donald Duck.” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis criticized his absence, saying he was “missing in action.” Former Vice President Mike Pence criticized his desire to monopolize power in Washington. But his legal problems were not even mentioned.

The debate, however, was disorganized, boring at times, without the novelty or the frequent sparkling quarrels between candidates that animated the first one. This time they had some almost shouting confrontations without being barely understood. The moderators were neither able to organize the discussion nor encourage it. With seven participants on stage, no candidate managed to rise above the rest. Vivek Ramaswamy, who grabbed the limelight in the first meeting, this time received attacks from all sides. DeSantis, second in the polls by a long distance from Trump, was somewhat better than the first day, but without shining at any time either. Nikki Haley probably had the best performance.

The Trump campaign declared victory. He was the protagonist of the debate despite his absence and his attacks, which have overlooked his criminal cases and his behavior after the 2020 elections, remained mere scratches. The former president counterprogrammed with a rally at a factory in Michigan in which he attacked the electric car and the president, Joe Biden, whom he sees as his true rival for the elections on November 5, 2024. The Republicans also took aim at Biden in a debate in which inflation, insecurity and immigration were discussed, but not the imminent threat of a government shutdown or the 91 crimes for which Trump is charged.

These were some of the notable interventions in the debate.

Ron DeSantis

The governor of Florida began by criticizing the situation in the United States: inflation, insecurity, immigration, to say: “And where is Joe Biden? He is completely missing in action from leadership. And do you know who else is missing in action? Donald Trump is missing in action. I should be on this stage tonight. “It is up to you to defend your record in which you added $7.8 trillion to the debt, laying the foundation for the inflation we have now.”

The governor of Florida is second in the polls, but the gap with Donald Trump has barely stopped widening. DeSantis has decided to launch some attacks on him in the second debate, criticizing his absence, but also boasting of his firm policy against abortion, in the face of Trump’s certain lack of definition. Occupying the center stage position, he has been the candidate who has spoken the most. He has made better use of his minutes than in the first debate, but he has not managed to rise enough to be perceived as a real alternative. “Polls do not elect presidents. “Voters elect presidents,” he said near the end of the debate. He doesn’t lose hope.

Vivek Ramaswamy

The technology entrepreneur spoke out against the children of immigrants who have arrived illegally in the country acquiring citizenship by being born on US soil. “We want you here in this country to fill six million vacant jobs that we have, but only if you come to comply with the law, and only if you come legally.”

Ramaswamy was the surprise of the first debate. He monopolized the interventions and attacks on other candidates, and came out relatively well in most of the confrontations, although he also received a couple of blows. He showed himself as a millennial Trumpist and defended the former president’s legacy. In the second debate, however, the surprise factor had already passed. He appealed for unity and to overcome divisions when they attacked him, but without being convincing. He came under fire for having had business in China, for using TikTok, and for not supporting aid to Ukraine, among other issues. He was not good at defending himself. And his speech sounded artificial and at times he launched hoaxes, among them that transsexuality “is a mental health disorder.”

Nikki Haley

The former US ambassador to the UN has chosen Vivek Ramaswamy as the target of some of her attacks, including one for using TikTok: “This is infuriating because TikTok is one of the most dangerous social media apps we could have. Sincerely Every time I hear you I become a little more stupid because of what you say.”

Nikki Haley, the only woman competing in the Republican primary, appears as one of the debate winners. She also stood out in the first one. She handled herself with ease, showed her own judgment, did not shy away from clashing with other candidates, including Ramaswamy and Senator Tim Scott, and completed an error-free performance. If it weren’t for the enormous advantage that Trump has over all the candidates, she would seem like the rising star of the primaries. See also Capture of Brazil: Bolsonaro and Lula will compete for the presidency in the second round

Mike Pence

Donald Trump’s former vice president attacked his former boss for his desire to seize power in Washington. He, on the other hand, promised to deliver more resources and powers to the states. However, most of his attacks were directed at the current president. He criticized his support for green energy and his presence at a Michigan picket line on Tuesday: “Joe Biden does not belong on the picket line, he belongs on the unemployment line.”

Pence’s reference to the unemployment line is not very fortunate. Job creation has broken records during Joe Biden’s term. The American economy has created more jobs in the first half of his presidency than in any first term of any predecessor. The unemployment rate remains near its lowest levels in half a century, constantly below 4%. In fact, what worries the Federal Reserve is that there is so much tension in the labor market, with many more jobs available than unemployed. Otherwise, Pence has had a gray debate. In the first, he managed to get the rest of the candidates to defend their decision to stand up to Trump when he asked him to annul the electoral result. This time the topic has not even been discussed.

Chris Christie

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie looked into the camera to address Trump directly: “I know you’re watching because you can’t help it. You are not here tonight, neither because of the polls nor because of your accusations. He’s not here tonight because he’s afraid to be on this stage and defend your record. is dodging [ducking] these things. And let me tell you what’s going to happen: If you keep doing that, no one will call you Donald Trump. We’re going to call you Donald Duck [Donald Duck]”.

Christie is the fiercest opponent of Trump among the Republican primary candidates. He said the former president “hides behind the walls of his golf clubs” instead of answering questions. And when the moderators, without much success, tried to turn the primary race into Survivors and asked “who should leave the island,” he was the only one who got wet: “I vote to kick Donald Trump off the island right now. Not only has he divided our country, he has divided families.” Christie earned some boos from those attending the debate at the Ronald Reagan Library in Simi Valley (California), but at times his interventions were also received with laughter or applause. See also Yemen, Oxfam denounces: "More civilians and children killed under the bombs"

Tim Scott

Tim Scott is the Republican Party’s only black senator and the only black candidate in its presidential primaries. He criticized DeSantis for a mention of Florida’s history curriculum suggesting that with slavery, African Americans learned skills that benefited them. “I should have just removed that phrase,” he said. “Black families survived slavery. We survived poll taxes and literacy tests. “We survived the discrimination woven into the laws of our country.”

Despite this intervention, Scott maintains that the United States is not racist. In the first debate he was completely blurred, but in the second he had some moments in which he exposed his oratory. He got into a scuffle with Nikki Haley in which their words overlapped. Overall, his campaign has fallen far short of expectations. He attempted to gain some notoriety in the wake of the Detroit Big Three strike by claiming that he would be in favor of firing the strikers. When asked if he would fire hundreds of thousands of striking people, he backed down, claiming that no president can fire private sector employees.

Doug Burgum

The strike in the automobile sector has appeared in the debate several times. The governor of North Dakota has referred to it: “The reason people are striking in Detroit is Joe Biden’s interference with capital markets and the free market. We are subsidizing car manufacturers, and we are subsidizing cars, and a particular type of car, not all cars. “We are subsidizing electric vehicles.”

Burgum is a marginal candidate, who has managed to enter the debate at the last moment, but his voting intention is minimal. He has not stood out for his interventions and has been the one who has spoken the least, although on one occasion he has gone on so long that the moderators have had to threaten to cut off his microphone. He will probably no longer be in the third debate, scheduled for November 8 in Miami.

