Donald Trump, along with King Salman and the Egyptian President, A Sisi. SAUDI PRESS AGENCY HANDOUT (EFE).

Two powerful images have remained for history. In the first, festive, even comic, the president follows the movements of a warrior dance, saber in hand, accompanied by the old King Salmán. In the second, serious and even enigmatic, together again the Saudi king and the president of the United States, joined by their favorite dictator, the Egyptian Abdel Fatah Al Sisi, lay their hands on an illuminated terrestrial sphere, as if it were an incantation, in the inauguration ceremony of a pompous Global Center of ironic title, in view of those who are its founders, since its object …