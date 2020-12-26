First Lady Melania Trump and Christmas have a complicated relationship. Now there are numerous speculations about a Christmas greeting from the Trumps.

The extract from the White house of the still-presidential couple Donald and Melania Trump is imminent.

of the still-presidential couple is imminent. In one official Christmas greeting address wishes to US citizens.

address wishes to US citizens. However, the authenticity of the photo is on Twitter doubted quickly.

Washington – Christmas and First Lady Melania Trump. A conflicted constellation. Since the revelations of her former confidante Stephanie Winston Wolkoff numerous US citizens want them Christmas anticipation so do not lose weight at all. And now that too: the last official one Christmas portrait of the Trump couple leaves room for speculation. Became the outgoing US President Donald Trump photoshopped into the picture? Twitter users see clear indications of this.

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS are seen December 10, in their official 2020 Christmas portrait, on the Grand staircase of the White House in Washington, DC (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) pic.twitter.com/PA63RYGSKE – Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 18, 2020

Even if most of the people in the United States probably in view of the angry ones there Corona pandemic doesn’t feel like partying: the office of First lady published on Twitter an official photo of Donald and Melania Trump for Christmas. Both in a festive black tuxedo, on the stairs of the festively decorated White house standing. Garnished with a Christmas greeting from the Trumps.

Donald and Melania Trump: speculation about Christmas photo – was US President mounted in the picture?

But shortly after the photo was published on the official account of First lady speculation begins to boil. “I’ve seen some nice amateur Photoshop jobs in my life, but this one takes it to a new level!” Comments one person. Another Twitter user writes: “You even lie Christmas cards. “A user posts a picture of Joe and Jill Biden with the reference that the couple will make sure that the coming year will be good.

They even lie ON A CHRISTMAS CARD. here’s the pic they photo shopped Donnie from. Thanks @jupiter_eight pic.twitter.com/DpWHcfAwLf – Angie Pike (@RiteOnAngiePike) December 19, 2020

The headwind to the initially harmless-looking image of the Trumps is great. Others see evidence that the head of First Lady Melania Trump inserted into the photo. Still others refer to the couple’s strangely hard contours. Evidence that the Christmas greeting was actually installed, but are not available.

Donald Trump: Christmas greeting from US President and First Lady Melania goes wrong

Not only the alleged photo montage heats the mind. The American actress Mia Farrow, known from “Rosemary’s Baby” and hers films Ex-husband Woody Allen, comments: “Covid killed 330,000 Americans inside. Over 3,000 deaths every day. More than 100,000 are fighting for their lives in overcrowded hospitals. Millions are unemployed and have no food for their families. What a time to celebrate! “

But there are not only critical voices. “We will miss your grace and your spirit. Your example as First lady perfectly matched the blessings we had during your husband’s four years. You will always be true as the last First lady to be remembered ”, it said in a comment.

Melania Trump and Christmas: a constellation that causes a stir on social media

If this Christmas photo of the Trumps is now mounted or not. One thing is clear: Christmas anticipation let social networks of the First Lady Melania not go through. Many Twitter users are still too frustrated with the “damn Christmas stuff” from revealed tape recordings. Might comforting for Melania Trump the imminent prospect of moving out of the White house be. Because it’s going around: Melania just want to go home Florida. Even if the Mar-a-Lago neighbors don’t seem delighted with the view inside. (aka)

