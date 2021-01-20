45th US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrived in Florida. It is reported on Wednesday, January 20, by the TV channel CNN…

In the morning, the incumbent American leader had a short farewell ceremony at Andrews AFB. He promised to “always fight” and wished the administration of President-elect Joe Biden “good luck.”

Trump made the decision not to stay for Biden’s inauguration.

Speaking at the airbase, Trump separately thanked Vice President Mike Pence and Congress for the good teamwork. In addition, he promised his supporters “to return in one form or another.”

In turn, Melania Trump said that it was an honor for her to be the first lady.

Biden’s inauguration ceremony is scheduled for January 20 at 12:00 local time (20:00 Moscow time).

The US Congress approved the election of Democrat Joe Biden as President of the United States on January 7. The day before, Trump supporters rioted Washington DC. During the protests, they broke into the Capitol building. There were clashes with the police, during which dozens of people were injured on both sides. Five people were killed, including one of the law enforcement officers.