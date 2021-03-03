The ex-US president always presented it as if he had easily survived his Covid 19 illness. According to media reports, he wanted a vaccination after all.

Washington – Former US President Donald Trump * and his wife Melania * are said to have been vaccinated against the corona virus * before they left the White House *. That reported the New York Times and the news channel CNN on Monday, citing an unnamed Trump adviser.

In order to instill confidence in the safety of the vaccines, the new US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris * and previously also ex-Vice President Mike Pence * had themselves publicly vaccinated. Trump, on the other hand, linked the topic of vaccination primarily with self-promotion: He also sees it as his merit that vaccines were developed so quickly against the new virus.

In mid-December, the then White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said Trump was open to vaccination and wanted to encourage Americans to do so. There are no plans to vaccinate Trump, she said at the time. Donald and Melania Trump contracted Covid-19 last fall. The ex-president therefore had to be treated in hospital. Trump’s term ended on January 20th. (dpa / frs) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

