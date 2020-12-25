TV actress Donal Bisht has been a victim of casting couch. He told that a filmmaker had given the role but in return he demanded gold with him. However, Donal Bisht immediately made a police complaint against the filmmaker. Donal mentioned the incident during an interview talking about his days of struggle.

In a conversation with Mumbai Mirror, Donal recalls his strugal days. He said, “I was selected for a show, the money was fixed. Dates for the shoot were also told but suddenly I was fired from the project. I was told that the channels wanted to cast another actress.

After this, my family and I realized that the whole industry is a throwback and people in Mumbai are just lying. But I did not give up and kept giving auditions. This was followed by more incidents. A filmmaker from the South Film Industry demanded me to sleep with me in exchange for a role. I immediately filed a police complaint against him because my work is my worship. I knew that even though I have to struggle, I will adopt the right way to enter the industry.