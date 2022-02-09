Born in Venice in 2003, 19 years to be completed in September. Leonardo Donaggio was in his Olympic debut and whatever came was fine. But his final in the Freestyle Big Air was a dream. He arrived at Run 3 with third place, ahead of the reigning world champion, the Swede Magnusson. Then in the decisive Run, he tried to risk everything, but it didn’t go. Having discarded the third Run, Leo finished in fifth place, but leaving one of the most beautiful images of the Italian expedition. In the end, the gold went to Norway’s Birk Ruud, who also boasts two World Cups at 21. Behind him the American Colby Stevenson and the Swede Henrik Harlaut, with Magnusson fourth ahead of Donaggio.

From the Lido to the mountains

–

A Venetian from the Lido, Lorenzo is however from Belluno by adoption. Leo got on his first skis when he was two and a half years old and he never stopped. At 18 years and 139 days he is the youngest of the Italian expedition to Beijing. He studies at the Follador De Rossi Tourist Institute in Falcade and lives in Selva di Cadore. Raised in Valbelluna Freeski, he now defends the colors of the Army. After giving up snowboarding, practiced by his brother, when he was 10, he became passionate about freeskiing by watching a video of an American on youtube. His best result in the World Cup was obtained a few weeks ago in Font Romeau: ninth in slopestyle, even if the specialty he prefers is the big air. Then, on a Wednesday in February 2022, an unforgettable day for Leo. Being in Beijing was a dream. Experience a final like this …