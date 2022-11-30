Today’s Il Resto del Carlino offers a long interview with Roberto Donadoni , former coach of Bologna and former coach of the Italian national team. In a chat that also involved the World Championship in Qatar, Donadoni touched on the topic Bologna :

Well done Thiago Motta to find continuity of results: who knows if it might not be the right time for them to make the leap in Casteldebole – his words – I knew the footballer Motta well, while I don’t know the coach. But that the team has found an important continuity of results”.