Ana Teresa Torres de Forero has been preparing chicha, an alcoholic beverage obtained from corn, in the La Perseverancia neighborhood, in downtown Bogotá, since she was 10 years old. Today, this 82-year-old woman has become a symbol, along with a few other women in the neighborhood, of the heritage of traditional chicheras.

“The chicha feeds”, Doña Tere repeats, as those who know her call her. She also assures that this ancestral drink of Muisca indigenous tradition and variable alcohol content, depending on the fermentation process, can relieve anemia and gastritis, among other healing capacities, according to her personal experience. “My grandmother, who lived to be 110 years old, told me that this is why the Indians lived so long, because they consumed chicha. And both me and my sisters and brother were raised with chicha”.

For many years, the sale of chicha in the neighborhood was harassed and criminalized by those who had an interest in the people consuming other beverages

Doña Tere’s house, where she lives with her youngest daughter, Sandra, is the same one she inherited from her grandmother, who in the days of the first settlements in the neighborhood bought it for 150 pesos (three euro cents at the current exchange rate). ). There lived Torres, his grandmother Ana Francisca, her parents (Anastasio and Eloísa), her three sisters and her brother: eight people in total. It was her mother who brought the chicha recipe to the family. However, Eloísa died very young, at 33 years old. “My mom believed one of these liar who came here to sell medicines and she took something that made her sick until she died,” recalls Torres, who at that time was still little. Her grandmother Ana Francisca was in charge of continuing to prepare the drink.

Doña Tere, at her home, located in the neighborhood of La Perseverancia, in Bogotá, Colombia. Diego Battistessa

La Perseverancia is a colorful neighborhood with a working-class soul, a living memory of the city, born in front of the old Bavaria brewery, built by Bavaria Kopp’s Deutsche Bierbrauerei in 1890, in the San Diego neighborhood. How the book compiled Along 32nd Street: history of a neighborhood (published by Corporación Bogotá Cultura), this neighborhood was founded in 1912, under the name of Unión Obrera, by the brewery workers, who sought to find a stable place to organize with their families, and that was close to the company.

Doña Tere is a descendant of the first residents of the neighborhood and was already born at the time of the assassination of the mayor of Bogotá and presidential candidate Jorge Elicier Gaitán (April 9, 1948) and the following social outbreak that has gone down in history as the Bogotazo. “That war was tremendous, the streets were full of the dead and my whole family had to lock themselves in the house, because my father was a friend of Gaitán and had many photos of him,” he recalls with emotion. “Gaitán often came to visit La Perseverancia and several times he was talking and drinking chicha with my father Anastasio in this very house,” he explains.

Today the neighborhood is different, the brewery plant has closed its doors, and from that time there remains a statue of Gaitán and the traditional chicha, whose elaboration is now continued by the daughter of the old chichera. “I have five children, one boy and four girls, and it is Sandra who has inherited the chicha tradition, becoming the fourth generation in my family to dedicate themselves to this,” Doña Teresa comments proudly.

In 1947, Bogotá outlawed fermented and corn-based beverages, attempting to shut down all the chicherías in the city. Today, the drink is legal and there is even a Festival of the girl, life and happiness.

There are many awards that the veteran chichera has received: that of the mayor of Bogotá, that of the District Institute of Cultural Heritage and that of the University of San Mateo, for its work in “safeguarding traditional Colombian cuisines”. But his work was not always well regarded. For many years, the sale of chicha in the neighborhood was harassed and criminalized by those who had an interest in the people consuming other beverages. “Chicha is brutalizing,” public officials repeated in the streets, the same ones who often, as Doña Tere recounted, “went to the neighborhood to spread our chicha through the streets when it was still illegal.”

In the archives of the city of Bogotá are kept documents that tell the story of persecution against the production, consumption and sale of chicha in the city. He first text dates from 1691 and is addressed to the Royal Council of the Indies. It describes the consequences of the consumption of chicha manufactured by the indigenous people, within the framework of the fight against alcoholic beverages. The role of Agreement 52 of 1947 of the Council of Bogotá, DC collects the laws that made fermented and corn-based drinks illegal, thus trying to close all the chicherías in the city.

However, today the production and sale of chicha is legal and among Doña Tere’s clients there are some unsuspected ones. “People come here from all over the world and of all kinds: tourists, university students, and also many policemen who want chicha for their parties.”

The mayor’s office itself has been in charge of promoting this tradition, within the framework of actions to safeguard the citizen’s cultural heritage. Since 1995, it is celebrated annually, every October, the Festival of chicha, life and happinessan event in which the La Perseverancia neighborhood takes center stage and in which old and new generation chicheras can offer their drink to an international public… And a bit of Bogotá history.

