In recent days, social media has witnessed the story of an elderly woman known as “Mrs. Spark”who has captured the attention of thousands of users in Culiacán for his peculiar way of moving around the city aboard a white Chevrolet Spark in poor condition.

The videos, which have gone viral mainly on TikTok, They show Martha Piña, an older woman who, despite the difficulties of her vehicle, continues to drive.

The car he is driving is in notoriously poor condition.: The lights are not working properly, some tires are flat and the vehicle shows multiple dents, and she has been seen driving with the doors open or leaving the car poorly parked.

Despite this, Mrs. Martha has been seen driving late into the night, which has raised concerns among local drivers, as their lights do not work or they even seem to not see the traffic lights.

The “culichis” have expressed their concern on social networksconsidering that the condition of the vehicle and Martha’s age represent a danger, both for her and for other motorists. However, the story behind her presence on the streets has awakened a deep sense of empathy.

Martha Piña, far from being just a reckless driver, is a hard-working woman who, at her advanced age, continues to fight for her daily livelihood.

“Doña Spark de Culiacán”: The story of an elderly woman who has been seen driving

He has been seen selling perfumes and watches, which has generated a wave of support online. Many users have begun to organize to help him. Among the proposals, there is talk of donations to repair his vehicle or even buy him a new one so that he can continue his work safely.

