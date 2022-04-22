The Cartagena businesswoman Paloma Jáudenes, co-founder of the firm Little Moma, assumed this Friday night her responsibility as Doña Sardina and read a vindictive Will from the balcony of Murcia City Hall, after participating in a colorful, noisy and festive parade through the streets from the center of Murcia, where she was accompanied by the Big Fish, Rafael Fuentes, and the president of the Sardinera Association, José Antonio Sánchez. There she was waiting for the mayor, José Antonio Serrano, along with other members of the Municipal Corporation.

In his reading, he reviewed, in verse and with the usual casual tone, the main problems that concern Murcia. “Although I am from Cartagena, this festival is also mine, because I live it and it fills my heart with joy”, Jáudenes appeared before a packed Glorieta that acclaimed her with the enthusiasm of those who have been deprived of the Spring Festival for two years due to to the coronavirus health crisis. And it is that, as she herself was in charge of remembering, “there are two painful years without the sardine burning.” «Two years, finally past, that have not passed in vain and have changed us all. Even in Murcia it has turned out that he has changed his mayor! », She continued, referring to the motion of censure that culminated in the socialist José Antonio Serrano assuming the baton.

The reading, which served as a prelude to the Burial of the Sardine parade to be held this Saturday, continued reviewing several hot topics, among which the obligatory mention of the state of the Mar Menor could not be missing. Doña Sardina demanded that “this place of light where the sun lives be taken care of, because only our Region, instead of having one sea, is allowed to have two.” She also demanded that “the sooner they give a solution to that jewel, to that diamond of overflowing beauty called Mar Menor.”

Among the demands of Doña Sardina was also “to lower electricity and also gasoline”, as well as to defend the Transfer, because the “so copious rain” of these last weeks is “an extraordinary case”. She appealed for solidarity in terms of water because “in this beautiful, fruitful and generous Region, the Transfer is necessary.”

Continuing with the infrastructures, Paloma Jáudenes acknowledged that the Region of Murcia Airport “has not just started”, but asked for patience because “these have been bad times and you have to know how to wait”. As for the high-speed rail line, something that “is necessary and convenient”, she called for speeding up the works, since “to have the AVE we find ourselves without trains”.

The reading of the Testament of the Sardine ended amid cheers, applause and sardine whistles, and was crowned by a spectacular fireworks display, a prelude to the flames that will consume the catafalque this Saturday at the end of the Burial parade.

Testament of the Sardine 2022 (full text)

