The 80-year-old ventriloquist María del Carmen Martínez-Villaseñor, whom the entire country associates with the tagline “and her dolls”, died this Thursday from a fall. Her death occurred due to fortuitous causes at her current address in the Tenerife town of Puerto de la Cruz, where she moved five years ago.

It is about the loss of one of the most outstanding artists in Spain during the eighties and nineties. And it is that, it is strange to find someone who does not remember Mari Carmen and her mythical dolls, among which were Doña Rogelia, Daisy, Nícol and Rodolfo.

The tragic death was also confirmed on social networks by the mayor of Cuenca, Darío Dolz, the city where he was born. «Our beloved Mari Carmen and her dolls have passed away, who has been a great ambassador for Cuenca. My sincere condolences, on behalf of the neighbors for her relatives and loved ones, “she wrote on Twitter, according to Europa Press.

The artist became very popular with her humorous numbers on television shows with her four dolls: Nícol the duck, Daisy the talkative teenager, Rodolfo the lion and the most popular, Doña Rogelia, a grumpy and grumpy grandmother.

Also in the cinema



In 1967 it premiered on the TVE program ‘Noche del sábado’. Four years later, in 1971, she appeared on the big screen, being one of the protagonists of ‘La gradua’, directed by Mariano Ozores and in which she shared a cast with Lina Morgan and Florinda Chico.

On the small screen, their appearances on television formats such as ‘Ladies and gentlemen!’, ‘Applause’ or ‘One, two, three…’ also stood out, in addition to collaborating in galas directed by producer José Luis Moreno and participating in series like ‘La que se avecina’. She was a presenter of spaces such as ‘Humor cinco estrellas’, on Telecinco, or ‘Ay, vida mía’, on TVE. In addition, in 2012 she was named favorite daughter of Castilla-La Mancha.