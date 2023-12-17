The name of Mrs. 'Peta' She rose to popularity within Peruvian entertainment for being the mother of soccer player Paolo Guerrero. The athlete's mother makes headlines and covers every time she speaks out about an event related to the life of her son. This time, the athlete's mother drew the attention of the press for her curious dance steps to the beat of dip in it grandson's marriage, son of Julio 'Coyote' Rivera. In this note, he looks at how this fun moment that has generated a sensation on social networks was experienced.

YOU CAN SEE: Paolo Guerrero: priest blesses his son with Ana Paula and users make a special request

How did Mrs. 'Peta' celebrate the marriage of her grandson, son of 'Coyote' Rivera?

Doña 'Peta' was one of the special guests at the wedding of her grandson, son of Julio 'Coyote' Rivera. At that event, the Los conquistadores de la salsa orchestra performed, which performed the 'forbidden steps' of the 'Predator's' mother.

It should be noted that the salsa group published on their Instagram and TikTok accounts the precise moment in which Mrs. 'Peta' accompanies them on the dance floor. This video has generated a stir on social platforms.

“Good, Mrs. 'Peta'… Be as you are, authentic”, “I applaud you”, “With that dance, 50 more years of life”, “Doña Peta, you really know how to enjoy, bravo” and “My respects” were some comments of Internet users.

YOU CAN SEE: Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte would have gotten engaged after giving the ring: this is what Mrs. Peta said

What did Mrs. 'Peta' say about the relationship between her son Paolo Guerrero and Ana Paula Consorte?

In June of this year, Mrs. 'Peta'gave an interview for the program'America today' and told details of his relationship with the mother of his last grandchild, Ana Paula Consorte. This happened after visiting her and staying at their home in Argentina.

“(How about Ana Paula? Have you had time to share more with her? Of course, talking. You know… You have to adapt to the new person, to the new girlfriend that your son has, what do you do?” said Mrs. Peta In the beginning. “Ana Paula has been very good to me in the days I have been there. Happy,” she added.

#Doña #39Peta39 #Paolo39s #mother #stir #salsa #dancing #users #react #quotMy #respectsquot