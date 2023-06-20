Be sincere. Doña Peta, Paolo Guerrero’s parent, ruled on Ana Paula Consorte, her son’s girlfriend and mother of her last grandchild. And it is that, at the beginning of the romance, she was very cautious about the matter, especially because of the affection that she has always expressed for Alondra García Miró, ex-partner of the ‘Predator‘.

YOU CAN SEE: Ana Paula Consorte excites Paolo Guerrero with a moving video for Father’s Day: “I love you so much”

What did Doña Peta say?

Guerrero’s mother had an interview with the program “america today” and the Brazilian model told details of their relationship. This happened after he spent a couple of weeks living at the couple’s house, where he went to meet his grandson.

“(What about Ana Paula? Have you had time to share more with her?) Of course, talking. You know… one has to adapt to the new person, to the new girlfriend that her son has, what do you do?”said Doña Peta.

Despite these words, Paolo’s mother acknowledged that the dancer received her with open arms in her home in Argentina: “Ana Paula has been very good to me, in the days that I have been there, happy.” Added to this, he highlighted the fact that he was finally able to meet her granddaughter, something that Doña Peta describes as “her best birthday present.”

Doña Peta wanted Paolo to marry Alondra García Miró

After the love break between the soccer player and the model was made public, Doña Peta praised Alondra and even revealed to Ethel Pozo that she would have wanted her to become her son’s wife.

YOU CAN SEE: Paolo Guerrero celebrates his son’s two months with Ana Paula Consorte: “The powerful Paolo André”

“Yes, that was… but it couldn’t. She has been a good woman, she earned my love (…) You break up with the man, you don’t break up with the family, because the family hasn’t done anything to you ”he lamented.

#Doña #Peta #relationship #Ana #Paula #adapt #girlfriend