'Doña Peta'mother of Paolo Guerrero, revealed for the first time whether there are differences with Ana Paula Consorte. A few weeks ago, cameras captured both of them estranged in Peru's match against Nicaragua despite the fact that they arrived at the stadium together. Given this, the mother of the 'Predator' was encouraged to clarify if she enjoys a good relationship with the Brazilian, who a few weeks ago arrived in Peru with her three children. Next, we will tell you if the mother of the Peruvian national team has problems with her daughter-in-law or if they are just rumors.

What did 'Doña Peta' say about distancing herself from Ana Paula Consorte?

A reporter from the 'America Today' program approached 'Doña Peta' to ask if there is a rift with his daughter-in-law Ana Paula Consorte.

“I am with the woman my son wants, I cannot give Paolo a wife. My son loves his wife, I have to be there too, I have grandchildren, how can I be estranged? I'm not estranged. I am so. It's my character,” said the mother of the 'Predator'.

Then they asked 'Doña Peta' if it bothers her that the press speculates about a bad relationship between the two: “I let them be. It doesn't bother me at all. I know what I am and she (Ana Paula) knows me. So no there's no problem.”

After that, they told her that apparently Consorte would be uncomfortable with the media related to show business. “I don't know, those are her problems,” she added.

Why did speculation begin that 'Doña Peta' and Ana Paula Consorte are estranged?

Rumors about a possible rift between 'Doña Peta' and Ana Paula Consorte They emerged after observing a certain coldness in their interaction during public sporting events.

In particular, it was noted that Paolo Guerrero's mother did not sit next to Ana Paula at the Alejandro Villanueva stadium in one of Peru's friendly matches, although Consorte was with other relatives of the 'Predator'. Likewise, the Brazilian has not shared photographs on social networks of her next to her mother-in-law on her son's birthday even though both were present.

These frictions would have started in February, after Ana Paula left Peru quite upset by what Paolo Guerrero did, who reaffirmed his contract with the César Vallejo club. Let us remember that the Brazilian was caught leaving a restaurant where her boyfriend and his family were celebrating that she was staying in the country and then she was seen crying uncontrollably in her hotel.

But not only that. Consorte also shared a video that was seen as a hint to 'Doña Peta': “A good woman stays by a man's side, even knowing that he lies, deceives and betrays, and that woman is his mother. My love! We do not! Whoever falls may fall!”

Although it did not directly mention Paolo's mother, followers and the press began to speculate about the possible recipient of the message.

