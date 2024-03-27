Petronila Gonzales, widely recognized as 'Doña Peta', visited various churches in the Chorrillos district, as part of the Holy Week activities. During her tour, she was approached by the cameras of the program 'America today' and they asked him several questions.

However, when questioned about Ana Paula, she chose to remain silent. The mother of Paolo Guerrero, the 'Predator', reserved the details about her relationship with Ana Paula Consorte, her now daughter-in-law, and preferred instead to send compliments towards Brunella Horna.

What did 'Doña Peta' say about Brunella Horna?

During the dialogue, Edson Davilahost of the program, asked 'Doña Peta' for a message for Brunella Horna, the wife of Richard Acuña —president of the César Vallejo club, the team in which Paolo plays.

'Mrs. Peta' He responded cordially and energetically, and extended an affectionate greeting. “Greetings to her, great love. There is always love for her. I know she is a good wife and a good mother. Congratulations to her,” expressed the mother of the 'Predator' in the program 'America today'.

'Doña Peta' talks about the distancing of Brunella Horna and Ana Paula Consorte. Photo: América TV

What does 'Doña Peta' think about the rift between Ana Paula Consorte and Brunella Horna?

During an interview, Ethel Pozo He continued with his series of questions and touched on the topic of the alleged rivalry between Ana Paula and Brunella, so he asked Guerrero's mother her opinion on the matter. 'Doña Peta', avoiding going deeper into the matter, replied: “No, as far as I know, no. All good”. Although he tried to minimize the situation, At no point did he explicitly confirm the statements of his daughter-in-law, with whom – on the other hand – he has not been perceived to have a particularly close relationship.

Later, when questioned about the absence of Ana Paula Consorte At a recent event, Paolo Guerrero's mother explained that it coincided with her grandson's birthday and justified not having seen her because Ana Paula had left early that day.

'Doña Peta' ignores Ana Paula Consorte and praises Brunella Horna: “She is a good mother and wife.” Photo: diffusion

What happened between Ana Paula Consorte and Brunella Horna?

Ana Paula Consorte, current partner of soccer player Paolo Guerrero, recently expressed her disinterest in establishing any type of relationship with the wife of Richard Acunapresident of the César Vallejo club.

As recalled, when approached by a reporter from the program 'Love and fire' Just as he was getting out of his car, he was questioned about whether he had had any interaction with Horna. Consorte's response was immediate and was direct and blunt: “No, not with that girl,” which left the journalist noticeably surprised by the frankness of her statement.

When Ana Paula Consorte was asked about the possibility of meeting Richard Acuña's wife in the future, her response was categorical and she politely declined the offer: “No, thank you very much, he speaks many things that are not true.” This interaction reveals Consorte's firm stance towards Horna and thus demonstrates an adverse perception towards the television presenter's statements or behavior.

Ana Paula Consorte was present at the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium for the Peru game. Photo: LR composition/Instagram/Ana Paula Consorte

For her part, the model Brunella Horna rejected the rumors of a possible friendship with Ana Paula Consorte during his participation in 'America today' and denied any link between them. Oven She suggested that Consorte's reluctance towards her could be due to the support she had previously shown towards 'Doña Peta', Paolo Guerrero's mother, who has been critical of Consorte's influence on her son. “There is no friendly relationship between us,” he stated when trying to clarify the situation.

Likewise, Brunella highlighted his tendency to avoid conflicts and mentioned a friendly conversation with 'Doña Peta' and described her as “a love, super sweet, a pretty one”.