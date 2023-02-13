After Paolo Guerrero’s notorious return to the fields with the Racing club in Argentina, his mother, Mrs. Peta, made several revelations about the player in conversation with Ethel Pozo.

The last few years have been very hard for the career of Paolo Guerrero. One of the most important soccer players in the history of the Peruvian national team saw his professional career cut short when he was banned from playing the king of sports for more than a year after failing an anti-doping test. Since then, the ‘Predator’ has not been able to find the best rhythm for him. Plagued by injuries and at an advanced age for football, much has been rumored about his retirement. However, Mrs. Peta He has come out to talk about it and, apparently, the captain still has time to go.

Doña Peta talks with Ethel Pozo about the retirement of Paolo Guerrero

In an interview with Ethel Well for “America Today” the mother of Paolo Guerrero He ruled on the possible retirement of the striker. The ‘Predator’ recently signed with Racing, one of the most important clubs in Argentina, and made his debut with the team scoring a goal that would end up being disallowed.

In that context, Petronila Gonzalez He categorically denied that his son was going to leave professional football in 2023. “Until his body gives it up, he runs you more than a chibolo. He was not retired, he was preparing to move on,” he commented.

Doña Peta wanted Paolo Guerrero to marry Alondra García

Also in conversation with Ethel Well, Mrs. Peta confessed that she felt sorry that her son could not walk down the aisle with Alondra Garcia, his ex-partner. “It was not possible,” said the parent of Paolo Guerrero.

In turn, Petronila González gave her opinion in the interview about the current love of the Peruvian artilleryman: Ana Paula Consorte. “More than happy, he’s calm,” she exclaimed.