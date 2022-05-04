Colombia.- Noralba Garzón Correa graduated at 77 years old from the University of Quindío in Colombia, the grandmother wrote a thesis on autism, a condition that her granddaughter has.

Noralba was unable to pursue a university degree when he was younghowever, showed that it is never too late to realize your dreams.

The University of Quindío shared the bulletin of the graduation ceremony on April 22 from the Metropolitan Cultural Center of Armenian Conventions.

Noralba obtained the title that accredits her as a graduate in Social Sciences with an emphasis on Elementary School, being an irrefutable sign of perseverance and improvement, it became a great example of life for all generations.

Doña Noralba came to receive her diplomaa symbol of effort, Noralba began his university studies in 2014 and finished them in 2019, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, he did not want his graduation ceremony to be virtual, so he decided to postpone it until he could do it in person .

Noralba had the dream since she was a child of being a teacherbut grew up in a time when it was not necessary for women to study.

His primary studies began in the year 2000 and then he advanced to high school, he always received the support of his eldest daughter, who allowed him to study a university cart.

According to the graduate, the autism situation of one of his granddaughters, was his greatest impulse to achieve this achievement. Her granddaughter’s inability to speak and communicate with others led her to focus on her work on autism.

“When I tried to talk to the teachers about my granddaughter’s condition, they often ignored me, lacking knowledge about it. Since then, I decided to study and dedicate myself to the subject of autism so that, when I spoke to a person about it again, I could refer to it properly and they would know that I knew about the subject,” Noralba said.

Tribute to Doña Noralba / Photo: Special

“Studying is never superfluous, if you don’t study, you’re nobody. I’ve seen with great sadness how people because of their age or for some other reason, and despite having the way to study, have a silly concept and close themselves off to that possibility. The elderly give us some diseases related to the inactivity of our head, of our brain, something that could be mitigated, for example, with studies in some subject. This is a guarantee that one has to be healthy and lucid ” Noralba concluded.

The coordination of the Pereira Tutorial Attention Center paid him a previous tribute last Thursday, April 21, in the hands of its director Alejandro Giraldo Salazar, highlighting his time at the headquarters. Now, Doña Noralba becomes “Uniquindiana for life”, a distinction that she shares with two of her daughters.

