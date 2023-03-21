Don Gilberto had his bachelor party in “At the bottom there is room”. the character of Gustavo Bueno is ready to join in holy matrimony with Eva (played by Diana Quijano) in the América Televisión series, but he is totally unaware of the lady’s true intentions, who —unexpectedly— is Dalila’s mother and Kimberly’s grandmother, both also setting up their own cheats against Joel and Jimmy, respectively. Will the lord be able to realize everything before getting married? Everything indicates that Doña Nelly is the only one who can make him come to his senses.

Don Gilberto will hear the voice of Doña Nelly again in the new chapter of “Al fondo hay sitio”. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Doña Nelly’s return to “In the background there is room 10”

The new advance of “In the background there is room 10”, chapter 181 focuses on the next weddings we will see: Jimmy with Kimberly and don Gilberto with Eva. However, this last couple is the one that could go from love to disappointment the fastest, thanks to supernatural presences. Specifically, We see that Mr. ‘Gil’ is shocked after hearing Mrs. Nelly’s voice.

“Gilberto”, ‘Teresita’s’ mother is heard to say. The patriarch of the Gonzales answers very incredulously: “‘Palomita’, is that you?” Given this, Nelly Camacho is heard again saying “Are you deaf?”. However, at no time can the late family matriarch be seen, probably because they will use the voice of irma Maury from previous chapters to give continuity to the plot.

A similar case occurred in season 9, when we heard Fernanda de las Casas yelling at Joel. Although it is possible that the writers of “AFHS” surprise us and have achieved a Maury cameo in this chapter, after all, the actress was willing to return to the program under one condition: that it be for something different.

If you want to see Season 10 of “In the background there is room” on your TV, you just have to connect to the América Televisión channel from 8.40 pm (Peru time). Meanwhile, if you prefer to do it ONLINE and FREE, you have at your disposal the official website of América TVGO, where you can also find the complete episodes of the previous seasons.