‘At the bottom there is room’ is, until now, the most successful series on Peruvian television. The production, which premiered in 2009 and is broadcast on América TV screens, brought many scenes that remained in the minds of its fans. From fights like Doña Nelly vs. Empress laughs with any impertinent comment on the part of ‘Tito’, there was never a lack of a funny fact in each of the seasons of the story between the Gonzales and Maldini.

But, without a doubt, the confrontation that occurred between Doña Nelly and Emperatriz in season 5 of ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio’ will remain in the memory, which is why it was classified by fans of the Peruvian series as the most epic moment in throughout the 10 seasons of production. Keep reading this note so you can learn about and relive the confrontation that the mothers of ‘Lucho’ and Reina Pachas had.

YOU CAN SEE: Alessia left Francesca in SHOCK with a particular exclamation in ‘At the bottom there is room’: “Oh my!”

Doña Nelly and Emperatriz argued in front of their grandchildren and ‘Luchito’. Photo: Capture of América TV

Doña Nelly vs. Empress, the most epic fight, according to ‘AFHS’ fans

The fight between Doña Nelly and Emperatriz is one of the strongest scenes in the history of national production; However, the moment brought out more than one laugh at all the expletives that were said. As the seasons have passed, we have not seen a discussion of this caliber and the reaction of fans in different media has left more than one comment that they classify as the most epic frame of the series.

“It is said that this fight was so epic that it almost broke the universe”, “The fight of the century”, “The best fight of ‘AFHS'”, were comments in relation to the act in question. Likewise, many say that the censorship beep gives a comical touch to this scene.

YOU CAN SEE: Tragedy in ‘At the bottom there is room’!: Alessia drove her car into the ‘Don Gil’ warehouse

How did the fight between Doña Nelly vs. Empress?

We go back to season 5 of ‘At the bottom there is room’, exactly to chapter 194. At that time, Doña Nelly had quarreled with the Gonzales, so she decided to move to ‘Luchito’s’ house, but her stay would turn into a nightmare for Reina Pachas’ mother. Empress was beginning to lose patience with Nelly. It first occurred when Shirley asked Mrs. Pachas to read her letters to her, but Don Gilberto’s wife told her granddaughter that she better see other opinions of hers.

The other moment occurred when Emperatriz wanted to soak her feet in a tub and, after warming the water, she found Doña Nelly sitting in her place. Immediately afterwards, the matriarch of the Gonzales only managed to say: “Thank you, friend, nothing better to soak bunions.” The situation became tense when night came. At bedtime, Reina’s mother was surprised that ‘Don Gil’s wife was staying in her bedroom, which is when the fight begins.

Emperatriz complained to Doña Nelly and told her to go sleep at her house with her husband, that she had nothing to do at her daughter’s house. However, she reminded him that they both have the same rights because Reina and ‘Luchito’ are a couple. Emperatriz could not stand the situation and threw a couple of sentences at her, to which Nelly Camacho did not remain silent and responded. Here is the video of the scene.

What happened to Emperatriz and Doña Nelly in ‘At the bottom there is room’?

As we can remember, Doña Nelly is one of the most important characters in the story of ‘At the bottom there is room; However, she only remained in the series until the sixth season, after actress Irma Maury decided not to continue with her role. Thus, the Peruvian production had the idea of ​​ending Camacho de Collazos’ participation with his death due to cardiac arrest.

For her part, Emperatriz appeared in the fifth season of the series and remained until the eighth. What is known is that she returned to Ica with Reina and her grandchildren after completing the eighth season of ‘Al Fondo Hay Sitio, in 2016.

#Doña #Nelly #Empress #epic #fight #AFHS #fans #seasons