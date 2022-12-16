The ghosts came to “At the bottom there is room”! After spending the night at the Gonzales’ house with Diego, Francesca was shocked to see the supposed spirit of Dona Nelly hanging around in the early morning. However, despite the enthusiasm of the fans to see Irma Maury in her character again, the recent episode of the series revealed the truth of the scene.

It was nothing more and nothing less than a joke made by Tito , who disguised herself as the late ex-matriarch of the Gonzales family to scare the ‘Noni’. “That happens to them for wanting to make fun of us,” said the minibus driver before leaving singing “His name was Charly.”