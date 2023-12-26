Over the weekend, actors Lucho Cáceres and Erick Elera were the protagonists of a controversial fight on social networks. This brawl originated from a post by Cáceres in which he harshly criticized the end of the series 'At the bottom there is room'. Likewise, this publication caught the attention not only of his colleague Elera, but also of many followers of both artists. Among them, he highlighted the opinion of actress Irma Maurywho did not hesitate to leave his message and recommendation for his colleagues.

It is important to highlight that Irma Maury She also belonged to the cast of the first season of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' playing the popular 'Doña Nelly', the grandmother of Joel, a character from Erick Elera. Likewise, years ago, he worked on the series 'Mil oficios' together with Lucho Cáceres. This detail about the actress and her colleagues was possibly what gave her the power to comment on Cáceres' post.

YOU CAN SEE: Lucho Cáceres attacks the end of 'At the bottom there is room' and has a heated fight with Erick Elera

This was the end of 'At the bottom there is room'

What did Irma Maury say about the fight between Erick Elera and Lucho Cáceres?

Actress Irma Maury, 73 years old, is very active and attentive on social networks. For this reason, when the actor Lucho Cáceres published a criticism about the ending of 'At the bottom there is room' and Erick Elera responded to him in the comments, Maury did not hesitate to leave his opinion that paralyzed the controversial fight between both actors.

However, that was not all, since the actress commented on it: “People who watch a series must be intrigued, I guess.” Given this, a follower of hers responded: “You should not criticize the work of another Peruvian.”

Finally, Irma Maury answered: “When something doesn't interest us, we don't even comment or give up or support it. It seems to me,” she pointed out.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom': 'Tito' discovers that he has a daughter and is shocked

How did Irma Maury leave 'AFHS'?

Irma Maury's participation as 'Doña Nelly' ended with the character's death due to a heart attack, after winning the lottery. That was the actress's last scene in 'There is room at the bottom.' However, many times, followers of the series have asked for her return, but the actress has indicated that she does not plan to return.

Irma Maury advises not to give opinions on things that do not interest you. Photo: capture/YouTube

#Doña #Nelly #39reappears39 #Irma #Maury #fight #Erick #Elera #Lucho #Cáceres

Over the weekend, actors Lucho Cáceres and Erick Elera were the protagonists of a controversial fight on social networks. This brawl originated from a post by Cáceres in which he harshly criticized the end of the series 'At the bottom there is room'. Likewise, this publication caught the attention not only of his colleague Elera, but also of many followers of both artists. Among them, he highlighted the opinion of actress Irma Maurywho did not hesitate to leave his message and recommendation for his colleagues.

It is important to highlight that Irma Maury She also belonged to the cast of the first season of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' playing the popular 'Doña Nelly', the grandmother of Joel, a character from Erick Elera. Likewise, years ago, he worked on the series 'Mil oficios' together with Lucho Cáceres. This detail about the actress and her colleagues was possibly what gave her the power to comment on Cáceres' post.

YOU CAN SEE: Lucho Cáceres attacks the end of 'At the bottom there is room' and has a heated fight with Erick Elera

This was the end of 'At the bottom there is room'

What did Irma Maury say about the fight between Erick Elera and Lucho Cáceres?

Actress Irma Maury, 73 years old, is very active and attentive on social networks. For this reason, when the actor Lucho Cáceres published a criticism about the ending of 'At the bottom there is room' and Erick Elera responded to him in the comments, Maury did not hesitate to leave his opinion that paralyzed the controversial fight between both actors.

However, that was not all, since the actress commented on it: “People who watch a series must be intrigued, I guess.” Given this, a follower of hers responded: “You should not criticize the work of another Peruvian.”

Finally, Irma Maury answered: “When something doesn't interest us, we don't even comment or give up or support it. It seems to me,” she pointed out.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom': 'Tito' discovers that he has a daughter and is shocked

How did Irma Maury leave 'AFHS'?

Irma Maury's participation as 'Doña Nelly' ended with the character's death due to a heart attack, after winning the lottery. That was the actress's last scene in 'There is room at the bottom.' However, many times, followers of the series have asked for her return, but the actress has indicated that she does not plan to return.

Irma Maury advises not to give opinions on things that do not interest you. Photo: capture/YouTube

#Doña #Nelly #39reappears39 #Irma #Maury #fight #Erick #Elera #Lucho #Cáceres

Over the weekend, actors Lucho Cáceres and Erick Elera were the protagonists of a controversial fight on social networks. This brawl originated from a post by Cáceres in which he harshly criticized the end of the series 'At the bottom there is room'. Likewise, this publication caught the attention not only of his colleague Elera, but also of many followers of both artists. Among them, he highlighted the opinion of actress Irma Maurywho did not hesitate to leave his message and recommendation for his colleagues.

It is important to highlight that Irma Maury She also belonged to the cast of the first season of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' playing the popular 'Doña Nelly', the grandmother of Joel, a character from Erick Elera. Likewise, years ago, he worked on the series 'Mil oficios' together with Lucho Cáceres. This detail about the actress and her colleagues was possibly what gave her the power to comment on Cáceres' post.

YOU CAN SEE: Lucho Cáceres attacks the end of 'At the bottom there is room' and has a heated fight with Erick Elera

This was the end of 'At the bottom there is room'

What did Irma Maury say about the fight between Erick Elera and Lucho Cáceres?

Actress Irma Maury, 73 years old, is very active and attentive on social networks. For this reason, when the actor Lucho Cáceres published a criticism about the ending of 'At the bottom there is room' and Erick Elera responded to him in the comments, Maury did not hesitate to leave his opinion that paralyzed the controversial fight between both actors.

However, that was not all, since the actress commented on it: “People who watch a series must be intrigued, I guess.” Given this, a follower of hers responded: “You should not criticize the work of another Peruvian.”

Finally, Irma Maury answered: “When something doesn't interest us, we don't even comment or give up or support it. It seems to me,” she pointed out.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom': 'Tito' discovers that he has a daughter and is shocked

How did Irma Maury leave 'AFHS'?

Irma Maury's participation as 'Doña Nelly' ended with the character's death due to a heart attack, after winning the lottery. That was the actress's last scene in 'There is room at the bottom.' However, many times, followers of the series have asked for her return, but the actress has indicated that she does not plan to return.

Irma Maury advises not to give opinions on things that do not interest you. Photo: capture/YouTube

#Doña #Nelly #39reappears39 #Irma #Maury #fight #Erick #Elera #Lucho #Cáceres

Over the weekend, actors Lucho Cáceres and Erick Elera were the protagonists of a controversial fight on social networks. This brawl originated from a post by Cáceres in which he harshly criticized the end of the series 'At the bottom there is room'. Likewise, this publication caught the attention not only of his colleague Elera, but also of many followers of both artists. Among them, he highlighted the opinion of actress Irma Maurywho did not hesitate to leave his message and recommendation for his colleagues.

It is important to highlight that Irma Maury She also belonged to the cast of the first season of 'Al Fondo Hay Sitio' playing the popular 'Doña Nelly', the grandmother of Joel, a character from Erick Elera. Likewise, years ago, he worked on the series 'Mil oficios' together with Lucho Cáceres. This detail about the actress and her colleagues was possibly what gave her the power to comment on Cáceres' post.

YOU CAN SEE: Lucho Cáceres attacks the end of 'At the bottom there is room' and has a heated fight with Erick Elera

This was the end of 'At the bottom there is room'

What did Irma Maury say about the fight between Erick Elera and Lucho Cáceres?

Actress Irma Maury, 73 years old, is very active and attentive on social networks. For this reason, when the actor Lucho Cáceres published a criticism about the ending of 'At the bottom there is room' and Erick Elera responded to him in the comments, Maury did not hesitate to leave his opinion that paralyzed the controversial fight between both actors.

However, that was not all, since the actress commented on it: “People who watch a series must be intrigued, I guess.” Given this, a follower of hers responded: “You should not criticize the work of another Peruvian.”

Finally, Irma Maury answered: “When something doesn't interest us, we don't even comment or give up or support it. It seems to me,” she pointed out.

YOU CAN SEE: 'There is room at the bottom': 'Tito' discovers that he has a daughter and is shocked

How did Irma Maury leave 'AFHS'?

Irma Maury's participation as 'Doña Nelly' ended with the character's death due to a heart attack, after winning the lottery. That was the actress's last scene in 'There is room at the bottom.' However, many times, followers of the series have asked for her return, but the actress has indicated that she does not plan to return.

Irma Maury advises not to give opinions on things that do not interest you. Photo: capture/YouTube

#Doña #Nelly #39reappears39 #Irma #Maury #fight #Erick #Elera #Lucho #Cáceres