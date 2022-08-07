The Bourbons were pioneers in adopting the good custom of spending the summer. In the mid-nineteenth century, Isabel II began to spend the summer season in San Sebastián. Her daughter-in-law, María Cristina, resumed this habit after being widowed by Alfonso XII, in the summer of 1887. The regent ordered the construction in the Basque city of the miramar palace, between the beaches of La Concha and Ondarreta, and positioned the north of the peninsula as a holiday destination for the nobility and the bourgeoisie. Victoria Eugenia, wife of Alfonso XIII, continued the tradition, although she later imposed her English customs on neighboring Santander. There she made lawn tennis, the Gran Casino Sardinero and wave baths or thalassotherapy, the use of sea water as a therapeutic agent, fashionable.

Ena, which is what they called the grandmother of the emeritus king, promoted in Spain the modern ideology around the summer: a time for rest and recreation. In 1918, in the midst of the Alfonsino period, Spanish public employees, soldiers and teachers achieved a fundamental right: 15 days off per year by law (although paid vacations for all workers did not arrive until the Second Republic). However, Alfonso XIII’s wife was never in favor of lavishly wearing a swimsuit. She preferred to go down to Sardinero beach in a white dress and hat.

“Victoria Eugenia, who grew up between the Isle of Wight and Windsor Castle, brought to Spain the English ideal of summer: polo and tennis matches, walks on the beach and wave baths,” explains Ricardo Mateos Sáinz to EL PAÍS de Medrano, historian and royal expert. “She was more worldly and cosmopolitan than her predecessors and was in tune with the style belle époque. She went down to the beach and smoked and they criticized her for it. But at bath time, she kept her modesty, ”adds the author of titles such as The unknown infants of Spain, Queen Sofia’s family either nobility obliges. The Bourbons had a royal house on the seashore so that no one would see them take a dip, and they used the “bath machine”, a sort of horse-drawn dressing room that went into the water.

A century later, the queens of Spain continue to avoid being seen or photographed in a bathing suit. During their summers in Mallorca, the Royal Family usually bathes in the waters of the island of Cabrera, a Balearic archipelago of 19 islets that in 1991 was declared a national maritime-terrestrial park. Their access is restricted, which makes it difficult for the paparazzi. However, the magazine Hello! In 2007, he managed to publish the first images of Doña Letizia and Doña Sofía in swimwear. There were six few photographs, not very clear and taken from afar, in which the then princess of Asturias could be seen sunbathing with bikini on the deck of the royal yacht, the Fortune, Already her mother-in-law, Queen Sofia, with the straps of her cherry-colored swimsuit gathered up to avoid sun marks on her cleavage.

Queen María Cristina, on the beach of La Concha (San Sebastián) in the summer of 1890, in an illustration from ‘The Spanish and American Illustration’. Alamy / cordon press

The photos, then marketed by the Europa Press and Korpa news agencies, were signed by the photographers Antonio Catalán, Raúl Martínez and Antonio Gutiérrez. It was said that they charged between 200,000 and 300,000 euros for the exclusive, but neither the agencies that processed the sale nor the authors confirmed the figure.

“Before, the queens were not shown in bathing suits for religious reasons, modesty or taboo. Now they just don’t like to go out like that because they know they’re going to get defects,” Carmen Enríquez, who was a Casa Real correspondent for TVE for almost two decades, tells this newspaper. “Exhibiting themselves with little clothing exposes them to the media and gives rise to comments and criticism that have nothing to do with their institutional role: whether or not they have cellulite; whether or not they have done gymnastics; whether or not they have been operated on; if they have a more or less flat stomach. They don’t want to submit to that analysis, which is understandable. In addition, they know that the monarchy is not for those debates.

In the summer of 2011, Doña Letizia was once again photographed in a swimsuit. Once again, in a bikini, in the waters of the island of Cabrera. Once again on board Fortune and on the pages of Hello! But this time the images were sharper. In them you could see the still princess enjoying a day of regattas of the Copa del Rey de Vela, clapping hands with her niece, Irene Urdangarín, having an aperitif and swimming. The report was also sold by Korpa, although on that occasion the agency preferred not to reveal the identity of its authors.

“Some photos that we publish out of respect and that offer us rare scenes to see,” read the text of the magazine. Despite the “respectful” treatment, Casa Real expressed its discomfort. “Knowing Doña Letizia, she must have been very angry. He doesn’t like those things at all”, acknowledges Carmen Enríquez, who covered life and institutional activity at the Zarzuela palace from 1990 to 2007.

Doña Sofía and then Princess Leticia, aboard ‘La SOMNI’ in Balearic waters in the summer of 2008. © Leonardo F. Comparini (Leonardo Comparini/Cordon Press)

“The image of Doña Letizia in a bikini continues to be the most sought after of the year, the most coveted. She is the number one character for the pink press, and even more so now that this sector is going through a crisis of characters, ”says Sandra Aladro, director of Gtresonline, the news agency specializing in gossip and celebrity information. “The photos of the Queen in her daily activity are the ones that are published the most times and in the most media, because they fit everywhere: gossip and fashion magazines, women’s monthly, newspapers, websites. Anything he does arouses enormous interest in the media”, acknowledges Aladro.

Curiously, there is not the same interest in seeing King Felipe in a bathing suit. Neus Molina, journalist and professor of Gender and Communication at the Autonomous University of Barcelona, ​​blames it on the fact that Spain continues to be a heteropatriarchal society that treats women as “second-class citizens.” “In the case of Letizia, the institution of the Monarchy reinforces this, because she is ‘the consort of’, ‘the woman of’, and she has a purely visual role. Despite being a professional, they don’t give her a voice or she doesn’t have a voice in keeping with her education, culture, intelligence or career path”, points out the researcher.

However, Molina understands the interest that exists in the press and public opinion in the image of the consort. “We live in the empire of social networks, constantly seeing our favorite politicians, singers, actors and actresses in their daily lives. But the monarchy remains outside this dynamic. The Kings do not take photos in their daily lives. So one of Letizia in a bikini is remarkable, “acknowledges Molina. “Ordinary people only want material to talk about insubstantial things, easily digestible material. And what better than a 50-year-old woman in a swimsuit.

Princess Diana on vacation in the Virgin Islands in April 1990. Tim Graham (Tim Graham Photo Library via Get)

“To this we must add that we live in the country of gossip, where criticism of the other is part of popular culture. The problem is that we always criticize women. Now, with social networks, that criticism is exercised with more violence, because you can interact with the person in question from anonymity. In the case of the Queen, I suppose they try to protect her from that”, concludes Neus Molina.

The secrecy surrounding the royal bodies extends to the rest of European houses. The Queen of England, for example, has just turned 70 on the throne and has never allowed herself to be photographed in a bathing suit. In 2019, snapshots of her eldest son, Prince Charles, taking a dip in Barbados went around the world. His lawyer sent a letter to the media stressing the “reasonable right to privacy” of the heir to the British throne. For her part, Lady Di left memorable images: with a swimsuit Animal Print in the Virgin Islands, in 1990; or sailing the waters of Portofino (Italy) sitting pensively on the tip of a yacht’s diving board in August 1997. When these photos were published, everyone noticed her electric blue swimsuit and athletic figure, but few noticed her wistful gaze. That was her last summer.