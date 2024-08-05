From the editorsi From the editors https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 08/05/2024 – 15:39

This Monday, 5th, Rebecca Andrade won the gold medal in Paris Olympic Games on the floor of women’s artistic gymnastics. With this, the athlete became Brazil’s greatest Olympic champion.

In total, Rebeca has six medals: two gold, three silver and one bronze.

+ With 4 medals, find out how much money Rebeca Andrade earned from the COB at the Olympics

+ Filipe, Rayssa, Rebeca and more: See the ranking of Brazilians with the most sponsors at the Olympics

Another detail is that she is also a champion when it comes to sponsorship. The gymnast is the fourth Brazilian athlete with the most agreements with brands. There are 12: VolvoPanasonic, Adidas, Medley, Nivea, Parmalat, Riachuelo, Vult, Invisalign, Docile, Hemmer and Sankhya.

Sponsors celebrated Rebeca’s victory with several tributes on social media. See below:

Panasonic

Adidas

Medley

Riachuelo

Vult

Invisalign

Docile

Hemmer